Breaking: Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car accident

Georgia's Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car accident
Georgia's Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car accident

20 minutes ago

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident on Sunday, according to a statement from the university. Two other unidentified members of the team were involved in the accident and are in stable condition.

Willock, 20, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver LeCroy, 24, was transported by EMS to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

A statement from athletic director John Brooks read: “The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.

“The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.”

Georgia celebrated its second straight national championship with a parade on Saturday.

In a statement from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, at approximately 2:45 a.m. police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 900 block of Barnett Shoals Road. Initial investigation indicates that a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling southbound in the outside lane of Barnett Shoals Road when the vehicle left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees.

A 21-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries and a 26-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries.

An investigation into the accidents is ongoing.

MORE TO COME

