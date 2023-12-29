Even in Orange Bowl prep, Kirby Smart showing why his program is the standard

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Florida State has over 20 player absences, with key members of its 13-0 team jetting for the NFL or transfer portal. These Seminoles won’t look anything like the ones who felt they deserved to be in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia, near full strength, is almost a three-touchdown favorite as a result. So this space is going to focus on Smart’s Bulldogs and give credit where it’s deserved.

While Georgia has lost players in the transfer portal, it hasn’t yet announced any opt-outs. Even tight end Brock Bowers and tackle Amarius Mims, both of whom likely will be first-round picks in April, haven’t been ruled out. Players of their level typically pass on playing exhibitions these days, turning their attention to the NFL draft.

Even if they don’t play, most of Georgia’s 12-1 team, including quarterback Carson Beck, is here in Miami.

“I think the leaders of the team kind of spearheaded that,” Smart said. “I stay out of it. I met with each player that was draft eligible, seniors that have draft grades, and just spoke with them very honest and talked to them, and they had to make the decision with their family members. They want to go out on top. They don’t want their last Georgia outing to be what was (losing) the SEC championship.

“They put their minds to it, and it was a little bit of almost a contagious deal. One guy did it, another guy did it, and they wanted to play.”

“Culture” is a popular buzzword for coaches, players and media. It has broad, flexible meaning which always makes it convenient. However one defines the atmosphere around Smart’s Bulldogs, it deserves applause.

Smart’s players are reflection of him. Listen to them during interviews. It’s sometimes suboptimal for those of us toting pens and mics, but it’s a testament to Smart’s operation. It’s said a team adopts the personality of its coach. This is a shining example.

Georgia has little reason to be motivated about this Orange Bowl, frankly. Aside from the team being here because it fell short of its goals, the game seems so minimal compared with what this program has experienced the past two years. Florida State’s withered roster won’t exactly fire the Bulldogs up the same way facing the Seminoles at full power might have. No one really expects a competitive game; forget the idea of FSU actually winning.

Yet here are Bulldogs players reciting the same lines. They’re “focused” at practice. This player looked good, that player looked explosive. Insert another quote about how so-and-so is a beloved teammate. Even receiver Ladd McConkey, debating his NFL future, kept coming back to discussing Saturday before making that life-altering decision.

“I’m certainly proud of the guys that decided to (play), and they want to finish together,” Smart said. “I think finishing is important. I don’t think enough people talk about it and everybody says this is what you should do, this is what you should do. For kids that love football, they want to play football. This is the Orange Bowl. You’ve got an opportunity to go play in the Orange Bowl, and that’s not given to everybody.”

There’s a reason Georgia is so beautifully structured for sustained success, and it’s not just because the team collects 5-star recruits. McConkey was a 3-star. So was safety Javon Bullard, who might also be heading to the NFL in the spring; plus linebacker Chaz Chambliss and do-it-all weapon Dillon Bell.

Recently, cornerback Eric Stokes – who became a first-rounder – was a 3-star. Touchdown machine AD Mitchell, now in the CFP with Texas, was the same. Famed defensive tackle Jordan Davis once was a 3-star. Need we mention quarterback Stetson Bennett IV?

The Bulldogs are putting players into the pros at their own pace, too. Mims could be a first-round pick after only seven starts. Players like Davis and edge rusher Nolan Smith delayed going pro and ended up first-rounders as seniors. The different development paths make for easy recruiting pitches.

Smart was asked Friday about the opportunity for more practices leading into a bowl game and what that means for younger athletes. This is time that will help Georgia next September, October and November.

“I love watching those guys play,” he said. “We try to balance out the reps because we feel like our ones have had a lot of reps throughout the year, so we’ll do a lot more periods with more balance to get those guys almost an extra spring practice.

“I think it’s had a great impact on our program for the last three years to get these extra practices, even the extra game after this one the last two years to kind of get those guys more prepared for next season.”

Georgia’s development under Smart and his staff has been superb. That’s more than technique and X’s and O’s. He’s created an environment conducive to player growth. In the common world, it’s no different than a healthy office with a guided boss and supportive co-workers who maximize each other. It’s extremely difficult to contrive and maintain such in football, hence the regular coaching changes that dominate the sport.

Smart has mastered it much like his mentor, Nick Saban, has at Alabama. Smart has proved himself the best program builder aside from his old boss. And it’s times like these when it’s illuminated – you’re not going to play in the national championship every year. Listen to Smart’s players. Watch them play. They’re showing you what they think of their coach.

This might not be the game Georgia wanted. It might not be a game outsiders view as holding any value. But trust that Smart’s team is approaching it with the same seriousness as a crucial November conference tilt. That standard is why Georgia will continue competing for championships for the foreseeable future.