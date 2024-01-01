Bulldogs losing three more to NFL, another to transfer portal

Georgia defensive backs Kamari Lassiter (3), Javon Bullard (22), and Tykee Smith (23) pose for the cameras after Georgia’s 63-3 win against Florida State in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

A day after crushing Florida State 63-3 in the Orange Bowl and finishing a 13-1 season, Georgia lost three players to the NFL draft and one to the transfer portal.

Offensive lineman Amarius Mims, and defensive backs Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith all announced they are headed to the NFL.

Receiver C.J. Smith reportedly will enter the transfer portal. He would become the fourth scholarship wide receiver to depart the program.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter has already announced he’s leaving to become a professional. Star tight end Brock Bowers could be a top-10 pick in the draft but has not yet announced his decision.

The deadline for underclassmen to submit their names is Jan. 15.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

