Bulldogs losing three more to NFL, another to transfer portal

A day after crushing Florida State 63-3 in the Orange Bowl and finishing a 13-1 season, Georgia lost three players to the NFL draft and one to the transfer portal.

Offensive lineman Amarius Mims, and defensive backs Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith all announced they are headed to the NFL.

Receiver C.J. Smith reportedly will enter the transfer portal. He would become the fourth scholarship wide receiver to depart the program.