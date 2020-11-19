Bulldogs’ Edwards picked first overall in NBA draft

Edwards was the nation’s top-scoring freshman last season and was named the SEC freshman of the year. In 32 games for the Bulldogs, he averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

“He’s just scratching the surface, he really is,” Georgia coach Tom Crean said.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Edwards, who played at Holy Spirit Preparatory School, has the ability to score from all over the court. He put it all on display six games into his college career, going for 33 of his 37 points after halftime in a one-man show in a loss to then-No. 3 Michigan State.

Edwards’ efficiency and consistency are questions. He shot just 40.2% from the field and made at least half his shots only seven times in 32 games. He also shot just 29.4% from 3-point range, including empty lines in losses to LSU (1 for 12), Mississippi (1 for 9), South Carolina (0 for 7) and Alabama (0 for 6).

During the COVID-affected NBA draft process, Edwards said he worked out for three teams: Golden State, Charlotte and the Timberwolves.

In pre-draft interviews, Edwards has tried to bolster his reputation on the defensive end.

“Of the skills I bring, a lot of people don’t think I play defense,” Edwards said. “But I feel like I’m a really good defensive player.”

Before the draft, Edwards just wanted to find out where he’s going and get started.

“Whatever team is willing to take a chance on me, I’m just ready to go in and give it my all.”

Now he knows the team he will play for.