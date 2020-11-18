In an odd draft, Anthony Edwards could be No. 1 - or not

Crean also said: “Sometimes it showed up statistically, and sometimes it didn’t.”

Had Edwards come of draft age in 2019, he mightn’t have been among the top five picks. His draft class is among the least imposing ever. As skinny as Edwards' body of work is, it dwarfs those of the two players most mentioned as alternative No. 1s. Edwards played 32 college games. James Wiseman, briefly of Memphis, played three. LaMelo Ball has played 30 games over the past three years – eight for Prienai in Lithuania, 10 for the Los Angeles Ballers in a league his dad created and 12 for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia.

ESPN Sports Analytics rate Edwards as this year’s No. 1 prospect. That data, writes Paul Sabin, “also views Edwards as the weakest top prospect in the model’s data set since 2001.” (We around here might label him the Aundray Bruce of basketballers, minus the machete.) The consensus is that this is a good year not to have the No. 1 pick – or, if you’re Minnesota and you do, to trade it.

Edwards shoots a lot, which isn’t to say he’s a great shooter. He took a slew of 3-pointers last season – of his 505 shots, 48.6 were trey tries – and made but 29.4 percent of them. He settled for jump shots too often; he’s quick enough and strong enough to drive the lane whenever he has the urge. He’s a willing passer. He’s a powerful rebounder. He had moments of defensive excellence. For all that, there were only a few games – and in the case of his most famous Georgia performance, a stunning second half against Michigan State – when we saw the player he’s capable of being.

In an ESPN profile written by Alex Scarborough, Edwards is quoted as saying: “To be honest, I can’t watch basketball.” He says he prefers football because “you can spike the ball. You can dance. You can do all kinds of disrespectful stuff.”

Scarborough asked when Edwards got into basketball. The response: “I’m still not really into it.”

In a subsequent interview two weeks later, Edwards sought to recant. He told Scarborough: “Basketball is my life. I love it, and it’s what I do.” And maybe that’s true. Still, if you’re the team holding the No. 1 pick and you’re set to invest millions in a teenager, the not-really-into-it line might give you pause.

Then again, who else would you take? Wiseman, a 7-footer in a time of smallball? Ball, with his chatty father as a package deal? As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, ESPN and SI.com had Edwards going first in their mock drafts; NBAdraft.net had him going third, behind Wiseman and Ball. If you were expecting clarity, you’ve come to the wrong year.