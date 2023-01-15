Support pours in for Georgia following tragic accident

BreakingNews
Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car accident
BreakingNews

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Support for the tragic loss to the University of Georgia football program poured in Sunday morning following news of the death of offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy in a car accident.

Willock, 20, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver LeCroy, 24, was transported by EMS to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries. Two other unidentified members of the team were involved in the accident and are in stable condition.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

