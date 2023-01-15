Support pours in for Georgia following tragic accident

Support for the tragic loss to the University of Georgia football program poured in Sunday morning following news of the death of offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy in a car accident.
Willock, 20, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver LeCroy, 24, was transported by EMS to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries. Two other unidentified members of the team were involved in the accident and are in stable condition.
We are heartbroken over the passing of Devin and Chandler.— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 15, 2023
Our prayers are with their families during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/BYLH8Xipwa
Our entire program and community send our most sincere and deepest condolences to @GeorgiaFootball on the passing of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Our thoughts are with their families, friends, teammates and coaches.— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) January 15, 2023
Praying for these families and the entire UGA football team. https://t.co/dGBQwngLOI— Coach Brent Key (@CoachBrentKey) January 15, 2023
Incredibly sad news and we join in sharing our sympathies, prayers and support. https://t.co/SZXLsxlY5U— Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) January 15, 2023
Prayers for the entire UGA Community and UGA Athletics family 🙏— J Batt (@GTBattman) January 15, 2023
Today we lost two beautiful souls. Rest in peace Devin Willock and Chandler Lecroy. Prayers up to their families and the UGA community. pic.twitter.com/d2ydP3elEN— Barstool UGA Back 2 Back National Champions🏆 (@ugabarstool) January 15, 2023
