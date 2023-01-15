Support pours in for Georgia following tragic accident

Willock, 20, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver LeCroy, 24, was transported by EMS to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries. Two other unidentified members of the team were involved in the accident and are in stable condition.

We are heartbroken over the passing of Devin and Chandler.



Our prayers are with their families during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/BYLH8Xipwa — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 15, 2023