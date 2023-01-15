Live updates from Biden’s visit to Ebenezer

11:25 a.m.

Too many to name

Joking that there were too many elected officials to name, Warnock said only Martin Luther King Jr. could have gotten them together.

He then when on to shout out Mayor Andre Dickens - asking him to hook him up with his tailor. He also recognized former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ambassador Andre Young, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Congresswoman Lucy McBath was also seen at the program.

“This is a house of prayer,” Warnock said. “For all people.”

Warnock also relayed the grim news that University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident on Sunday.

“It is prayer time in the life of the people of God,” Warnock said.

- Ernie Suggs

Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

11:15 a.m.:

After a campaign spent avoiding Biden, Warnock welcomes him to Atlanta

During his recent campaign, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kept Joe Biden at arm’s length, worried the president’s low approval ratings in Georgia might rub off on his re-election bid.

But on Sunday, the two men embraced as Warnock welcomed Biden to Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on the birthday of its former pastor, slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Warnock is now senior pastor at Ebenezer.

- Shannon McCaffrey

11 a.m.

Biden arrives at Ebenezer Baptist Church for King sermon

At exactly 11 a.m., President Biden, along with Sen. Raphael Warnock walked unto the pulpit amid thundering drums for the morning’s opening processional. The choir, dressed in black and gold and singing, “The Spirit of the Lord is Here,” were joined by a team of four young dancers.

- Ernie Suggs

10:45 a.m.

Biden touches down in Atlanta

President Joe Biden touched down in Atlanta Sunday morning to deliver an address at Ebenezer Baptist Church on the birthday of its former leader, slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Biden was greeted on the tarmac by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, both Democrats, before traveling by motorcade into Atlanta.

Biden is set to become the first president to deliver a speech from the pulpit of Ebenzer during a regular morning service

- Shannon McCaffrey