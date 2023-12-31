Blue Cain leads Bulldogs to home victory

Despite a slow start, scoring only 11 points in the first seven minutes, the Bulldogs closed out the opening half with a 45-24 lead. Seven different players had at least four points in the first half, led by Cain’s eight.

Georgia’s lead grew to as many as 33 points in the second half. But Bulldogs coach Mike White wasn’t completely happy with the defense.

“We wanted to stay in front of the ball,” White said. “We wanted to stay in gaps and be active. We didn’t do a great job actually at times with tracing the basketball, pressuring passes that led to post feeds that led to fouls. You have to do a better job in that category and a bunch of other categories. But, that said, we’ve been a pretty good defensive team to this point. We’ve got to continue to improve to be competitive in the best league in college basketball.”

The game marked the second time this season the Bulldogs scored at least 90 points and it is Georgia’s first season with multiple 90-point games since 2020-21.

The Bulldogs have started 10-3 or better in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1995-96 and 1996-97 seasons.

Georgia concluded its six-game homestand and the non-conference portion of its schedule. The team will begin SEC play on Jan. 6 against Missouri at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network.