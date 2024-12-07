Breaking: Carson Beck out with injury, Georgia backup Gunner Stockton in against Texas
Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart on Texas at halftime: ‘They’re not as good as we’re making them’

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart walks onto the field before Georgia’s game against Texas in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Jason Getz / AJC)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart walks onto the field before Georgia’s game against Texas in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Jason Getz / AJC)
By
59 minutes ago

Texas went into halftime with a 6-3 over Georgia in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck appeared to be hurt on the final play of the first half, when his arm and hand were hit as he attempted a Hail Mary.

“He just said his hand got hit as he was throwing it there,” coach Kirby Smart said. “Guy came all the way around the edge, which people do in that situation. He’s got to be aware.”

Smart said Beck “should be” able to return to the game.

The No. 2-ranked Longhorns have dominated statistically, but the Bulldogs’ defense has held them out of the end zone to keep the game close.

Georgia, ranked No. 5, saw Beck complete his first five passes before Texas’ pressure and a three dropped passes contributed to derailing the UGA offense.

Beck is 7-of-13 passing for 56 yards, driving the Bulldogs into Texas’ territory once, leading to a 44-yard Peyton Woodring field goal that cut the Longhorns’ 6-3.

Beck appeared to have a completion for a first down to the Texas 9-yard line, but Arian Smith dropped the ball. Two plays later, Wooding made the field goal.

Texas has outgained Georgia 260 yards to 54, with Quinn Ewers 16-of-25 passing for 228 yards with an interception.

“They’re not as good as we’re making them,” Smart told the Georgia Radio Network at halftime.

“One thing about Georgia, they are able to make adjustments,” ABC commentator Kirk Herbstreit said. “I know the receivers are struggling, but it’s not like they are incapable of making plays.”

Texas hurt itself with eight penalties for 80 yards, while the Bulldogs have been flagged two times for 19 yards.

1 / 24
Georgia fans cheer during the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

About the Author

Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

