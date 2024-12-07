Kirby Smart on Texas at halftime: ‘They’re not as good as we’re making them’

Smart said Beck “should be” able to return to the game.

The No. 2-ranked Longhorns have dominated statistically, but the Bulldogs’ defense has held them out of the end zone to keep the game close.

Georgia, ranked No. 5, saw Beck complete his first five passes before Texas’ pressure and a three dropped passes contributed to derailing the UGA offense.

Beck is 7-of-13 passing for 56 yards, driving the Bulldogs into Texas’ territory once, leading to a 44-yard Peyton Woodring field goal that cut the Longhorns’ 6-3.

Beck appeared to have a completion for a first down to the Texas 9-yard line, but Arian Smith dropped the ball. Two plays later, Wooding made the field goal.

Texas has outgained Georgia 260 yards to 54, with Quinn Ewers 16-of-25 passing for 228 yards with an interception.

“They’re not as good as we’re making them,” Smart told the Georgia Radio Network at halftime.

“One thing about Georgia, they are able to make adjustments,” ABC commentator Kirk Herbstreit said. “I know the receivers are struggling, but it’s not like they are incapable of making plays.”

Texas hurt itself with eight penalties for 80 yards, while the Bulldogs have been flagged two times for 19 yards.