A midseason look at the Bulldogs: Offense comes to life

“I feel like as an offense, we strive for perfection,” tight end Brock Bowers said. “So, it’s obviously upsetting when we have to punt.”

Similar to last year, the biggest question mark for this year’s Georgia team has been its inconsistency in scoring touchdowns in the red zone after promising drives. Even so, the Bulldogs have still done better in that this season (67% compared to 59%).

With former starting backs James Cook and Zamir White moving on to the NFL, Smart has leaned on juniors Kendall Milton (five rushing touchdowns) and Daijun Edwards (four) to punch the ball in for scores to finish drives.

“Kendall, he’s a bigger back, so it’s harder for people to wrap him up and he’s physical,” offensive lineman Warren McClendon said. “Daijun, he’s so small that, when he gets down there (between the lineman), it’s hard to see him and he’ll just crease through. So, it’s very valuable to have them two. Kendall, too, he’ll run through somebody’s face.”

Georgia also has senior starting running back Kenny McIntosh, who also has four rushing touchdowns.

“The backfield we have this year is a little bit more dynamic,” senior linebacker Nolan Smith said. " They got, as (outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe) would say, that juice. Kenny’s gonna hit you with that (two-step move) and get out of there. Then, we got guys like Daijun and Kendall that are hard runners and that are gonna hit you there.”

“We have three backs; last year, I feel we only had two and Kenny was still proving himself,” Smith added. “Now, we have three legit backs that can all go.”

Through the combined efforts of the running backs, they have accumulated nearly 197 rushing yards per contest in 2022 -- a slight step up from 193 from last year’s team.

Explore Georgia uses run game to demolish Auburn

That’s to be expected, though. Georgia has historically had skilled players in the backfield.

The biggest surprise comes with Georgia’s passing attack as the team averages 330 yards per game, as opposed to only 237 last year.

This has been sparked, in part, by the consistency of Bennett. With the experience he now has behind center, he has appeared to be more comfortable delivering strikes to his receivers.

“I think that he’s gotten more comfortable as he’s gotten more reps,” Smart said. “We all talked about, in the offseason, how many more reps he took with the ones. With his upside, he had a lot of room to grow because he had not taken a ton of spring practice reps, fall camp reps. He had taken them, but he had taken them with the threes, so his ability to get a lot of work in spring with the ones and a lot of work in fall camp with the ones has improved him as a player.”

In addition to having reps under his belt, Bennett also has a talented receiving corps.

Receiver Ladd McConkey has shown that his emergence from last year was no fluke. He is the second-leading receiver for the Bulldogs with 362 yards and a score. Other options include junior Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint -- who has stepped up into an increased role with sophomore AD Mitchell being sidelined much of the year due to an ankle injury -- Dominick Blaylock, Kearis Jackson and freshman Dillon Bell.

At tight end, Bowers, last year’s SEC Freshman of the Year, has produced a team-high 393 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He has also had help from 6-foot-7, 250-pound Darnell Washington, who is third in receiving yards with 285. Washington is also heavily influential in creating extra yards by using his massive frame to block.

Bennett has hit 21 different Bulldogs for a reception this season.

“It’s always great when we can get the ball into other people’s hands and I think we’ve done a good job scheming up and just doing that,” Bowers said. “We got Arian [Smith], Adonai [Mitchell], Ladd, all of our wideouts, Marcus, and then the tight ends, the running backs too. It’s really good to space the ball out like that.”

Another factor that has allowed this year’s offense to thrive has been the line. The group was selected for the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll, given to the nation’s most outstanding units.

“Intimidating physical presence on every snap,” the Joe Moore Award voting committee stated in a news release. “Whether it’s gap or zone scheme, they continue to find work and get movement at the POA (point of attack). After a sluggish start, they keep getting better and have finally found some continuity to provide some balance to their offensive success.”

After losing some key linemen to the NFL, such as Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer, the front five has not taken much of a hit. They have allowed more sacks to this point (seven as opposed to four), but leaders, like center Sedrick Van Pran, have opened up the game in other aspects, leading to rushing yards and passing yards.

“I rarely see them get protections wrong or pick things up wrong,” Smith said. “They’re really good up front. They work every day. They’re covering down. You see them moving the pile in the game, and that’s one thing that gets us turned up on the sideline. Because, as a defensive player, we created jumping on the pile. We hop on all 11 hats to the ball, and they’re starting to do that on offense.”

Experience has appeared to be the best teacher in the passing attack, as many of those names were a part of the national championship team from last year, and they all picked up where they left off -- some even better than before.

“Well, I’ll take (more) experience anytime,” Smart said. “Talent and experience are valuable. I don’t know which one I’d rank ahead of the other, because talent as a young player and experienced as an older player are both valuable. We’ve got some really unselfish people in there. When you look at Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and what he’s been through injuries and coming back, and even Ladd McConkey, those guys really care about each other and they compete. They’ve got a great unit and in there and we’re trying to get all of them back and full strength.”

While Smart doesn’t know whether experience or talent are more valuable to a team, Georgia boasts both, which plays into the success of the Bulldogs’ offense in 2022.