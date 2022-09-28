Bulldogs’ red-zone inconsistencies troubling for Kirby Smart

Though Podlesny’s consistency has been a plus, Smart said he would much rather score touchdowns.

“We may not punt, but we kick a lot of field goals,” Smart said. “It’s fun for ‘Pod,’ but it’s not fun for the rest of us. It’s really great to have Pod – the reliability and the consistency that he’s played with. It’s been great, but the hope is that you don’t have to rely on him all the time and just score touchdowns.”

Scoring red-zone touchdowns was one of Smart’s focuses after last season. Out of Georgia’s 69 red-zone appearances in 2021, 42 of those resulted in touchdowns.

While 2022 has been an improvement percentage-wise – 65% this season compared with 61% in 2021 – top-ranked Georgia will look to increase that percentage as the Bulldogs seek a second consecutive national championship.

Of the teams ranked in the top four, Georgia’s eight field-goal makes in the red zone are the most. No. 2 Alabama has two, No. 3 Ohio State has one and No. 4 Michigan has five.

Georgia has the most red-zone appearances in the country, but it ranks only 17th in scoring nationally. If the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on each of those eight field-goal makes, Georgia would be second in the country in scoring.