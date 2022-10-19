Georgia’s Kirby Smart tackles Jacksonville question

Meanwhile, with its arrangement with the city of Jacksonville, UGA makes about $2 million a year more than it would playing the game at home every other year. That adds up significantly over time.

“I promise you, I have not thought about that one second since the start of the season,” Smart said. “And I’m not going to think about it for one second, because I got to worry about coaching our team. And I’m not fighting the fight in the public forum. I’m not fighting the fight for anything. I’m worried about our team and us playing well and how we block and tackle and what plays we call and how we play special teams. That’s just not a priority for me, where that game is right now.”

The game has been played in Jacksonville since 1933. The Bulldogs are 47-42-1 against Florida there. Georgia leads the overall series 54-44-2 and won four of the last in the five in the 118-year old series.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (7-0. 4-0) are expected to win again this year. Las Vegas sports books posted them as 17-point favorites earlier this week.

How long the game will remain in Jacksonville is a never-ending question. The teams’ current agreement with the city is set to expire in 2023 with an option to extend two more years. Meanwhile, the SEC is preparing for another round of expansion that will add Oklahoma and Texas by 2025 and there is ongoing discussion of adopting a nine-game conference schedule.

For decades, the schools operated on a series of four-year contracts with Jacksonville. So, it comes up for discussion every two years, at least.

“I get it,” Smart said. “You want to make a story, you need a story, everybody wants to talk about it. It’s really not a big debate for me. It’s been made really big by the media.”

INJURY UPDATE ...

Smart revealed that defensive tackle Jalen Carter (knee), wide receiver A.D. Mitchell (ankle) and running back Kendall Milton (groin) did not practice Tuesday. Carter remained in the training room while the others conditioned on the side. However, starting inside linebacker Smael Mondon (ankle) did participate in drills and “looks very promising” for Florida, Smart said.

