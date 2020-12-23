9 Bulldogs reportedly have opted out of Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Linebacker Azeez Ojulari is now the ninth Bulldog to opt-out of playing in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, according to DawgNation.
At least seven seniors are expected to miss the Jan. 1 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against undefeated Cincinnati.
Coach Kirby Smart on Sunday expressed hope that seniors would want to lead the team together one more time.
“A lot of our seniors didn’t get an opportunity to have a final home game, we ended up with only three homes game throughout the year, didn’t get the kind of final wave and send off,” Smart said. “So they will get an opportunity to play in front of a lot of parents and friends and fans.”
But, Smart cautioned, “Anytime you’ve got seniors involved in a bowl game, it’s always a concern.”
Credit: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
The roster losses affect a significant portion of the team’s production, particularly on defense. Seven defensive starters will reportedly be missing, including team captains Monty Rice and Richard LeCounte.
Ojulari, a sophomore, is the team’s sacks leader with 5.5. Jermaine Johnson — who entered the transfer portal — is the team’s second-leading sacks leader. Eric Stokes (4) and LeCounte (3) are the team’s interceptions leaders. Defensive backs Mark Webb and DJ Daniel also are expected not to play.
Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland — the offense’s only first-team All-SEC selection — and tight end Tre’ McKitty are offensive starters who have opted not to play.