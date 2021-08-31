Two former Atlanta United standouts teaming up to help kids, parents

Each client will start with an hour-long meeting with either Garza or Parkhurst so that they can get a better understanding of what is needed. From there, conversations can be about raising morale, tips on taking care of their bodies, or helping with tactics by watching video of a game or training session, or just listening and talking from a neutral but knowledgeable point of view. They envision the relationship as being more than just an occasional conversation. They want to be a long-term partner.

“You look back and you look back at all the rookies, or all the youth players that didn’t have that as they were coming up, or as they were going through this transition of becoming youth player into a pro,” Garza said. “And you go back and you say, ‘Gosh, if they had someone that they could reach out to or guide them into making the correct decisions.’ That’s where everything stems from, we want to we want to help guide these kids to where they are making the best decisions for themselves. And like I said, from the very beginning reach their full potential.”

Caption Atlanta United defender Greg Garza (4) is challenged by Columbus Crew midfielder Mohammed Abu (8) in the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Atlanta . Atlanta won 3-1. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Parkhurst and Garza believe they have credibility for several reasons.

From on the field, their trophy cases include an MLS Cup, an appearance in Europe’s Champions League and Europa League, CONCACAF’s Champions League, MLS All-Star Games, an Apertura title in Mexico, and appearances for the U.S. men’s national team that included winning two Gold Cups.

Off the field, they were considered pro’s pros because of the way they took care of themselves, treated teammates, supporters, co-workers and the media.

And they both have experiences with the toughest question that many of today’s younger players face: stay home or leave to play.

Parkhurst left home in Rhode Island to play in Bradenton, Fla. with what is now called the IMG Academy when he was a 14-year-old. He stayed there for four years.

Garza was a pioneer. Guided and taught by his mentor, Garza was one of the first trailblazers to leave his home and parents in Texas when he was 11 years old to play in Brazil.

“That was that was a huge and major decision for my parents and myself to make,” Garza said. “If I wouldn’t have done all those things, as a kid, if I wouldn’t have made all those major decisions and had him in my life for so long. I probably wouldn’t have had those, you know, standards and standards of living on and off the field for myself.”

They also have the experience with the next big question: go to college or go pro.

Parkhurst enrolled in Wake Forest after Bradenton. He was drafted by New England in 2005 and played there before going to Denmark to play and then Germany before returning to MLS with Columbus. Atlanta United traded for him ahead of the 2017 season. He retired after the 2019 season.

Garza turned pro. He played in Portugal and then in Mexico before coming to Atlanta United on loan before the 2017 season. He was then signed by the club. He was traded to Cincinnati before the 2019 season. He retired during the 2021 season.

The players stressed they aren’t mental coaches or strength coaches. Most professional teams provide those services. Parkhurst has no coaching badges. Garza is waiting on his “B” coaching license.

But they are experienced former soccer players who know how and want to help.

“I think at the end of the day, you know, for a lot of youth players, and for a lot of players that are aspiring individuals that want to reach something, you know, within their own personal lives, I think hearing it from someone that has actually been there and done that just gives so much more value to when they can use those certain tools and key components to allow them to create their own success as well,” Garza said.

