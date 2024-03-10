Atlanta United

Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 4, New England 1

Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis (7) reacts after scoring his second goal off of a header during the second half against the New England Revolution at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis scored three goals in the game. Atlanta United won 4-1. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis (7) reacts after scoring his second goal off of a header during the second half against the New England Revolution at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis scored three goals in the game. Atlanta United won 4-1. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By
26 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reviews Atlanta United’s 4-1 win against New England on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda, hat-trick scorer Giorgos Giakoumakis, midfielder Thiago Almada and goalkeeper Brad Guzan. Roberson also answers your questions.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

About the Author

Doug Roberson

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

