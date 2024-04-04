Some USWNT players say it’s a matter of time before Atlanta has pro women’s soccer

Dahlkemper and Coffey, who plays for Portland in the NWSL, said they think that a combination of factors show that the city could support a team. Those include the ticket sales for Saturday’s doubleheader, which features the U.S. women’s team playing Japan, followed by Canada playing Brazil, as well as U.S. Soccer’s decision to move its headquarters from Chicago to Fayette County and to build a new national training center.

Ticket sales for the SheBelieves Cup are on pace to set a record for a friendly played by the U.S. women’s national team. The most tickets sold and distributed in the history of the U.S. women’s soccer team for a non-Olympic, non-World Cup match is 49,504, set Aug. 29, 2019, for a match against Portugal in Philadelphia.

“I think it would be a great market for one, obviously with Atlanta United here,” Coffey said. “And now with U.S. Soccer starting to plant some roots here, I think it would be a great place to bring a team. It’s an amazing city.

Atlanta United has led MLS in attendance each of the past seven seasons and is on top again this season, with an average of 50,961 tickets sold and distributed. Atlanta United, owned by Arthur Blank, would seem the natural business to start an NWSL team. The franchise has committed to helping the U.S. Soccer Federation grow girls’ women’s soccer, but not to starting its own franchise in the NWSL or USL.

The owners of MLS teams Portland, Houston and Orlando own NWSL teams. In addition to San Diego, other NWSL teams are the KC Current, Chicago Red Stars, North Carolina Courage (Raleigh), Washington Spirit, Gotham (New York/New Jersey), Racing Louisville, Bay FC (San Francisco), Utah Royals and Angel City (Los Angeles).

USL Super League teams scheduled to begin play in 2024 are in the following markets: Brooklyn, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Dallas-Fort Worth; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Indianapolis; Jacksonville, Florida; Lexington, Kentucky; Madison, Wisconsin; Oakland, California; Palm Beach, Florida; Phoenix; Spokane, Washington; the Tampa Bay area; Tucson, Arizona; and Washington, D.C.

“Having 45,000 tickets sold for this game speaks volumes to the amount of interest in women’s soccer here in Atlanta,” Dahlkemper said. “Hopefully, in the future, we’ll begin to see the, it continue to grow.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.