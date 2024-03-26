Men’s, women’s pro soccer teams in Roswell generating ownership interest

The USL women’s league, called the Super League, will plays in the first division on the international soccer calendar, with its inaugural season starting in August. The USL men’s league, called the Championship, plays in the second division.

Papadakis said that after the structure of the deal is in place and the site is selected, it would take 18-24 months to build the stadium. He said they want to build it correctly, not quickly. They are hoping to start play possibly as early as 2026 to take advantage of the interest that will be generated from the eight World Cup matches that will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta also may host part of the 2027 Women’s World Cup, if the U.S. and Mexico are selected by FIFA as joint hosts. The city already is the home of Atlanta United, which has led MLS in attendance in each of its first seven seasons. U.S. Soccer Federation soon will break ground in Fayette County on its new headquarters and training center.

Those who have interest in owning the franchise are mostly Atlanta-based, Papadakis said. He said the USL focuses on having local owners. The men’s league features 24 teams. The women’s league has eight teams. Atlanta is the largest market in the U.S. that doesn’t have a women’s pro team in either the NWSL or the Super League.

USL is structured differently than MLS. Franchises in USL keep their local revenues and own their players. Like in MLS, there will be an expansion fee required to join.

“We take a lot of pride in growing the game around the country, but to do that and to have such a shared vision with the mayor, and the city council about doing it in your hometown, that’s special,” he said. “And we’re going to deliver a special project and a special club to Roswell.”

