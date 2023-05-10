X

Possible new dates set for Atlanta United match vs. LAFC

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Atlanta United’s MLS match against LAFC will be played either June 7 or Sept. 13 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The match originally was scheduled to be played June 3. It will be moved because of LAFC’s match against Club Leon in the CONCACAF Champions League championship June 4.

The new date will be determined by LAFC’s involvement in another tournament, the U.S. Open Cup.

If LAFC wins its next match in the tournament, which will be played May 23 or May 24, Atlanta United will face LAFC on Sept. 13. If LAFC loses, the teams will play at 7:30 p.m. June 7.

Additionally, Atlanta United’s match against New England on May 31 will be played at 7 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It originally was scheduled to be played at 7:30 p.m.

