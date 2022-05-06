Pineda believes Atlanta United is on verge of breaking out

Pineda referenced the issues are the bad luck and poor execution in the final third. As he has said many times, the final touch, the final pass, the final run just aren’t consistent yet.

“We are one of the best teams in possession, we’re trying to disrupt every team we face,” he said. “That’s how we attack, that’s how we create chances. We are working obviously to create better chances. We are perfecting these, again, the consistency of the lineups and how we can have more cohesion.”

Pineda believes that the more the attacking players, Luiz Araujo, Thiago Almada, Marcelino Moreno and likely Ronaldo Cisneros at striker, get to play together the better the performances will be. He correctly pointed out that last week’s game at Montreal was the first time that Araujo and Almada, two of the team’s three Designated Players, started together. Injuries have prevented that in the previous seven games.

Almada created four chances; Araujo didn’t create any.

“It’s a lot of things and that’s not magical,” Pineda said. “It’s not like you put three guys together, and they’re going to perform right away. So it takes time. Hopefully, it comes sooner rather than later.”

What the offense does may not matter if the defense continues to give up goals on set-pieces, such as the opener in the loss to Montreal. The team has allowed five this season. When a team is having trouble scoring, giving up goals on set pieces, and not taking advantage of its own, can compound the pressure.

Pineda said the team has worked on both this week. He feels the issues on defense are related to the players not having enough intensity to win the first or second balls.

The team has scored four goals on set pieces (non penalties) on offense on 145 accurate free kicks (not all of which were in the opponent’s half) and corner kicks, according to whoscored.com. Scoring on its set pieces may be the confidence boost the team needs.

“It’s about how we can work together to raise space for others or make tweaks or, or only put a good delivery there,” he said.

