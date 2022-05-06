Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Chicago

Atlanta United will host Chicago in an MLS game Saturday. The Bally Sports South broadcast will begin at 5:30 p.m. Kickoff is set for 6:08 p.m. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Chicago’s Ezra Hendrickson
Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Road/home records: Atlanta United at home 2-0-2; Chicago on road 1-2-1
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 11/13; Chicago 6/7
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 13.0/12.3; Chicago 9.0/10.3
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Marcelino Moreno: Two goal, two assists
Brooks Lennon: One goal, one assist
Thiago Almada: One goal
Chicago
Kacper Przyzbylko: Two goals
Xherdan Shaqiri: Two goals
Stanislav Ivanov: One goal
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Ramy Touchan
Assistants: Matthew Nelson and Brian Dun
Fourth Official: Elvis Osmanovic
VAR: Daniel Radford
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Dom Dwyer (leg), Santiago Sosa (lower body), Caleb Wiley (lower body) and George Campbell (adductor).
Out: Machop Chol (leg), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Josef Martínez (knee) and Dylan Castanheira (achilles)
For Chicago
Unavailable
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“I expect a very well organized team or teams that know how they play. I think Ezra is a very good coach that knows how to get the best out of the players. They’re gonna know how to find each other.” -- Pineda
“We are anxious for Chris (Mueller) to be ready to go on Saturday.” -- Hendrickson
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Centerback Miles Robinson
Centerback Alan Franco
Left fullback Andrew Gutman
Midfielder Franco Ibarra
Midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Right wing Luiz Araujo
Midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Marcelino Moreno
Striker Ronaldo Cisneros
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0
April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
