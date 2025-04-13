New England 1, Atlanta United 0: By the numbers

2 goals scored by Atlanta United that were called back because of offsides.

2 losses in six matches at home this season. The team has 11 home matches remaining.

2 road games coming up for Atlanta United at Philadelphia and at Orlando. Atlanta United 0-1-1 in road matches.

2.8 expected goals for Atlanta United, led by Emmanuel Latte Lath’s 0.84. New England finished with 1.8.

3 times Atlanta United has been shutout this season.

3 goals scored by New England before Saturday’s match.

5 shots on goal for Atlanta United from its 18. Miguel Almiron and Latte Lath tied for the team lead (2).

6 saves by Brad Guzan, tying a season high.

7 shots on goal for New England from its 12.

9 points from eight matches is the worst start in Atlanta United’s history.

13 chances created by Atlanta United. Brooks Lennon and Alexey Miranchuk tied for the team lead (4). New England created 10, led by Gil’s four.

18 shots for Atlanta United is a season high.

22 crosses hit by Atlanta United, led by Brooks Lennon’s seven. The team also hit nine corner kicks. It completed 36.4%.

30 million, at least, spent on transfer fees to acquire Latte Lath and Miguel Almiron in the offseason. The team has 11 goals.

50 appearances for Xande Silva when he came on as a sub in the second half.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple