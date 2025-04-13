Atlanta United
Atlanta United

New England 1, Atlanta United 0: By the numbers

Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath #19 during the first half of the match against the New England Revolution at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday April 12, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta United)

Credit: AJ Reynolds/Atlanta United

Credit: AJ Reynolds/Atlanta United

Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath #19 during the first half of the match against the New England Revolution at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday April 12, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta United)
By
32 minutes ago

A by-the-numbers look at Atlanta United’s 1-0 loss to New England on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

1 goal scored, by New England’s Carles Gil. It came from a penalty kick.

1.13 points per game for Atlanta United this season. It finished averaging 1.62 in 2017, 2.03 in ‘18, 1.71 in ‘19, 0.96 in ‘20, 1.5 in ‘21, 1.18 in ‘22, 1.5 in ‘23 and 1.18 in ‘24.

2 goals scored by Atlanta United that were called back because of offsides.

2 losses in six matches at home this season. The team has 11 home matches remaining.

2 road games coming up for Atlanta United at Philadelphia and at Orlando. Atlanta United 0-1-1 in road matches.

2.8 expected goals for Atlanta United, led by Emmanuel Latte Lath’s 0.84. New England finished with 1.8.

3 times Atlanta United has been shutout this season.

3 goals scored by New England before Saturday’s match.

5 shots on goal for Atlanta United from its 18. Miguel Almiron and Latte Lath tied for the team lead (2).

6 saves by Brad Guzan, tying a season high.

7 shots on goal for New England from its 12.

9 points from eight matches is the worst start in Atlanta United’s history.

13 chances created by Atlanta United. Brooks Lennon and Alexey Miranchuk tied for the team lead (4). New England created 10, led by Gil’s four.

18 shots for Atlanta United is a season high.

22 crosses hit by Atlanta United, led by Brooks Lennon’s seven. The team also hit nine corner kicks. It completed 36.4%.

30 million, at least, spent on transfer fees to acquire Latte Lath and Miguel Almiron in the offseason. The team has 11 goals.

50 appearances for Xande Silva when he came on as a sub in the second half.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath #19 dribbles during the match against the New England Revolution at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday April 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Jay Bendlin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United off to worst start in franchise history

Same issues lead to Atlanta United’s draw with Dallas

Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United vs. New England

A by-the-numbers look at Atlanta United’s match versus New England on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Latest

Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath #19 dribbles during the match against the New England Revolution at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday April 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Jay Bendlin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United off to worst start in franchise history

Atlanta United’s Ronny Deila warns against overconfidence vs. New England

Attacking or defending, Miranchuk and Almiron give Atlanta United options

Featured

The stock market has be volatile after the Trump administration announced its tariff plan. (Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images)

Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.

These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub

According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.

Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say

‘He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,’ mother of 19-year-old victim says