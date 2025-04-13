New England 1, Atlanta United 0: By the numbers

A by-the-numbers look at Atlanta United’s 1-0 loss to New England on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
1 goal scored, by New England’s Carles Gil. It came from a penalty kick.
1.13 points per game for Atlanta United this season. It finished averaging 1.62 in 2017, 2.03 in ‘18, 1.71 in ‘19, 0.96 in ‘20, 1.5 in ‘21, 1.18 in ‘22, 1.5 in ‘23 and 1.18 in ‘24.
2 goals scored by Atlanta United that were called back because of offsides.
2 losses in six matches at home this season. The team has 11 home matches remaining.
2 road games coming up for Atlanta United at Philadelphia and at Orlando. Atlanta United 0-1-1 in road matches.
2.8 expected goals for Atlanta United, led by Emmanuel Latte Lath’s 0.84. New England finished with 1.8.
3 times Atlanta United has been shutout this season.
3 goals scored by New England before Saturday’s match.
5 shots on goal for Atlanta United from its 18. Miguel Almiron and Latte Lath tied for the team lead (2).
6 saves by Brad Guzan, tying a season high.
7 shots on goal for New England from its 12.
9 points from eight matches is the worst start in Atlanta United’s history.
13 chances created by Atlanta United. Brooks Lennon and Alexey Miranchuk tied for the team lead (4). New England created 10, led by Gil’s four.
18 shots for Atlanta United is a season high.
22 crosses hit by Atlanta United, led by Brooks Lennon’s seven. The team also hit nine corner kicks. It completed 36.4%.
30 million, at least, spent on transfer fees to acquire Latte Lath and Miguel Almiron in the offseason. The team has 11 goals.
50 appearances for Xande Silva when he came on as a sub in the second half.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1
April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
