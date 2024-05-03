Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Minnesota

Atlanta United home record: 3-1-1

Minnesota goals for/against: 15/10

Minnesota expected goals for/against: 14.6/13.7

Atlanta United goals for/against: 13/9

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 14.4/12.6

Atlanta United all-time vs Minnesota: 4-1-0, 2-1-0 home

Minnesota key players

Tani Oluwaseyi: Four goals, two assists

Robin Lod: Three goals, seven assists

Teemu Pukki: Two goals

Bongokuhle Hlongwane: Two goals

Atlanta United key players

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Five goals

Saba Lobjanidze: One goal, three assists

Brooks Lennon: Four assists

Injury reports (as of May 2)

Atlanta United

Out: Jamal Thiare (hamstring) and Derrick Williams (calf)

Questionable: Xande Silva (adductor)

Minnesota

None reported

What was said

“I wouldn’t say frustration. I think going into that game last week, one of the big points was mentality. We would score at the Benz those two home games, and then we let goals go in right after. I think last week, we really worked on our mentality and going away in this league, it’s always tough. So I think a positive is getting that clean sheet. But I still think we’re all a little disappointed that we left points that we thought we should have got there.” – Tyler Wolff

“I think we all see the potential we have. I think we’re creating the chances. I understand the last three games haven’t been the result that we wanted. But in the three games, we created way more chances than the opponents. And you can say that two out of the three had been very dominant in the league the last couple years. And they are dominant even now. So I think the performance, it’s been OK, can be better. Yes, but I think it’s been OK. In the three games. I think we agree we had more expected goals and created better chances than the opponent. And we just need to finish a couple of those more.” – Pineda

Officiating crew

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Assistants: Cameron Blanchard & Brian Dunn

Fourth official: Rubiel Vazquez

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Noah Cobb

Centerback Luis Abram

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Defensive midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Winger Saba Lobjanidze

Winger Tyler Wolff

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.