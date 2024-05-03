Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Minnesota

Atlanta United (3-3-3) will host Minnesota (5-2-2) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised by AppleTV. You can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly known as Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
Minnesota manager: Eric Ramsay
Minnesota away record: 3-1-0
Atlanta United home record: 3-1-1
Minnesota goals for/against: 15/10
Minnesota expected goals for/against: 14.6/13.7
Atlanta United goals for/against: 13/9
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 14.4/12.6
Atlanta United all-time vs Minnesota: 4-1-0, 2-1-0 home
Minnesota key players
Tani Oluwaseyi: Four goals, two assists
Robin Lod: Three goals, seven assists
Teemu Pukki: Two goals
Bongokuhle Hlongwane: Two goals
Atlanta United key players
Giorgos Giakoumakis: Five goals
Saba Lobjanidze: One goal, three assists
Brooks Lennon: Four assists
Injury reports (as of May 2)
Atlanta United
Out: Jamal Thiare (hamstring) and Derrick Williams (calf)
Questionable: Xande Silva (adductor)
Minnesota
None reported
What was said
“I wouldn’t say frustration. I think going into that game last week, one of the big points was mentality. We would score at the Benz those two home games, and then we let goals go in right after. I think last week, we really worked on our mentality and going away in this league, it’s always tough. So I think a positive is getting that clean sheet. But I still think we’re all a little disappointed that we left points that we thought we should have got there.” – Tyler Wolff
“I think we all see the potential we have. I think we’re creating the chances. I understand the last three games haven’t been the result that we wanted. But in the three games, we created way more chances than the opponents. And you can say that two out of the three had been very dominant in the league the last couple years. And they are dominant even now. So I think the performance, it’s been OK, can be better. Yes, but I think it’s been OK. In the three games. I think we agree we had more expected goals and created better chances than the opponent. And we just need to finish a couple of those more.” – Pineda
Officiating crew
Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.
Assistants: Cameron Blanchard & Brian Dunn
Fourth official: Rubiel Vazquez
VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.
AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Noah Cobb
Centerback Luis Abram
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Caleb Wiley
Defensive midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Midfielder Tristan Muyumba
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Winger Saba Lobjanidze
Winger Tyler Wolff
Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.
Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.
May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox
June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.
June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.
July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.
Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
About the Author