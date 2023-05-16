Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Colorado

Atlanta United at home: 4-1-1

Colorado goals for/against: 10/14

Colorado expected goals for/against: 17.1/16.5

Atlanta United goals for/against: 21/21

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 15.4/15.7

Colorado key players

Michael Barrios: Two goals, two assists

Kevin Cabral: Two goals

Connor Ronan: One goal, two assists

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Five goals, seven assists

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Five goals

Brooks Lennon: One goal, four assists

Talking points

1. Who will start at striker? Giakoumakis came on as a second-half sub in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Charlotte. It was a planned substitution to get him minutes and regain his fitness. With the team’s struggles scoring (four goals in past four games), and it desperately needing a win at home, it seems likely that Giakoumakis will start. The loss to Charlotte was the first for the team when Giakoumakis has played this season.

2. Will Atlanta United’s wingers produce? This has been a key for the past few games and will remain so until one of them has a breakout performance. Luiz Araujo has no goals and one assist in his past eight MLS games. He has one shot on goal in his past six league matches. Derrick Etienne Jr. doesn’t have a goal or assist in his past seven league matches.

3. Finding aggressiveness. The team has played tentatively for most of the past four matches. Manager Gonzalo Pineda said after the loss to Charlotte that opponents are playing as if they want to win more than Atlanta United does. The team needs to get off to a fast start against Colorado, or this same issue likely will resurface.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Amar Sejdic (calf), Erik Lopez (ankle), Brad Guzan (MCL), Ozzie Alonso (ACL recovery), Caleb Wiley (international duty), and Andrew Gutman (red-card suspension).

Colorado

-Not available

What was said

“I think most of the goals that we have conceded, especially let’s say the last eight goals we concede in the last three games, the big majority are solvable goals. I mean, two penalties, and some some others that I feel like we can do better in there. So, no expectation on changing the formation.” – Pineda

“We need to try to play with the same type of urgency, whether it’s attacking or defending. They (Charlotte) put a lot of numbers inside the box. We have to put also a lot of numbers inside the box and be more patient in how we attack more dangerous areas. So we need to put all that together because it’s not lack of effort. It’s not like that.” – Pineda

“We put ourselves in a situation where we’ve played so well in a bunch of game that it creates fear on the one hand, and then every team brings their ‘A’ game here thinking they’re in danger. And the natural response is, when you feel in danger, you are more aware, and you usually level up or have like, an extraordinary performance. And so this is the downside of being a team and a club with high expectations.” – Quentin Westberg

Officiating crew

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistants: Adam Wienckowski, Mike Rotteersman

Fourth official: Ian McKay

VAR: Kevin Broadley

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Quentin Westberg

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Ronald Hernandez

Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Right wing Machop Chol

Left wing Derrick Etienne Jr.

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7 p.m., FS1

June 7 or Sept. 13 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA