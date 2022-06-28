ajc logo
X

Info to know: Atlanta United at Red Bulls

Toronto FC forward Deandre Kerr, center, watches as his shot rolls wide of Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo's, left, goal during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Toronto FC forward Deandre Kerr, center, watches as his shot rolls wide of Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo's, left, goal during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Atlanta United (5-6-4) will play at the New York Red Bulls (7-5-5) in an MLS game Thursday. Kickoff is set for 8:08 p.m. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.

Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. the Red Bulls’ Gerhard Struber

Site: Red Bull Arena

Home/road records: Atlanta United on road 1-5-1; Red Bulls at home 2-2-4

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 23/22; Red Bulls 26/19

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 23.1/20.7; Red Bulls 27.0/22.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists

Josef Martinez: Three goals, three assists

Luiz Araujo: Four goals, two assists

Red Bulls

Lewis Morgan: Seven goals, one assist

Luquinhas: Five goals, two assists

Patryk Klimila: Four goals, three assists

Omir Fernandez: Two goals, three assists

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Alex Chilowicz

Assistants: Nick Uranga, Tyler Wyrosteck

Fourth Official: Malik Badawi

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Santiago Sosa (illness)

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira, (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Andrew Gutman (quad), Ronald Hernandez (MCL), Thiago Almada (RC suspension) and Tyler Wolff (USMNT-U20s)

For the Red Bulls

Questionable: Jason Pendant (health & safety protocols), Aaron Long (health & safety protocols), Luquinhas (health & safety protocols)

Out: Andres Reyes (foot), Lucas Monzon (hamstring), Wiki Carmona (foot), Daniel Edelman (international duty), Caden Clark (international duty) and Dylan Nealis (yellow card accumulation)

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“It’s not just these two games, we think it’s important to take points from every game. But we know that these games are going to be difficult. Going to Red Bulls will be a difficult game. But we’re going there to try to get points. You know, one, three, we know we want to get points. So we’re working very hard to do that.” -- Araujo

“It’s massive. I mean, we always try to go game by game, right? I think is the right way to go. But yes, especially after the loss against Toronto. And the way it happened, it’s just very important to get something out of this game.” -- Pineda

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo

Right fullback Aiden McFadden

Centerback George Campbell

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Left wing Marcelino Moreno

Striker Josef Martinez

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

And the Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
Braves place closer Kenley Jansen on injured list with irregular heartbeat 1h ago
Dejounte Murray would be great for Hawks at right trade price
2h ago
Leylah Fernandez gears up for Atlanta Open exhibition match
3h ago
Hawks rookie wing AJ Griffin credits faith for guiding him to his dream
3h ago
Hawks rookie wing AJ Griffin credits faith for guiding him to his dream
3h ago
Kevin Parada named Johnny Bench Award winner
36m ago
The Latest
Juan Jose Purata believes he can help lead Atlanta United’s defense
5h ago
Brooks Lennon injury won’t change Atlanta United’s transfer approach
5h ago
Atlanta United extends loan of Ronaldo Cisneros
9h ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top