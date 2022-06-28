Info to know: Atlanta United at Red Bulls

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 23.1/20.7; Red Bulls 27.0/22.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists

Josef Martinez: Three goals, three assists

Luiz Araujo: Four goals, two assists

Red Bulls

Lewis Morgan: Seven goals, one assist

Luquinhas: Five goals, two assists

Patryk Klimila: Four goals, three assists

Omir Fernandez: Two goals, three assists

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Alex Chilowicz

Assistants: Nick Uranga, Tyler Wyrosteck

Fourth Official: Malik Badawi

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Santiago Sosa (illness)

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira, (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Andrew Gutman (quad), Ronald Hernandez (MCL), Thiago Almada (RC suspension) and Tyler Wolff (USMNT-U20s)

For the Red Bulls

Questionable: Jason Pendant (health & safety protocols), Aaron Long (health & safety protocols), Luquinhas (health & safety protocols)

Out: Andres Reyes (foot), Lucas Monzon (hamstring), Wiki Carmona (foot), Daniel Edelman (international duty), Caden Clark (international duty) and Dylan Nealis (yellow card accumulation)

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“It’s not just these two games, we think it’s important to take points from every game. But we know that these games are going to be difficult. Going to Red Bulls will be a difficult game. But we’re going there to try to get points. You know, one, three, we know we want to get points. So we’re working very hard to do that.” -- Araujo

“It’s massive. I mean, we always try to go game by game, right? I think is the right way to go. But yes, especially after the loss against Toronto. And the way it happened, it’s just very important to get something out of this game.” -- Pineda

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo

Right fullback Aiden McFadden

Centerback George Campbell

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Left wing Marcelino Moreno

Striker Josef Martinez

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE