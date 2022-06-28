Info to know: Atlanta United at Red Bulls

Atlanta United (5-6-4) will play at the New York Red Bulls (7-5-5) in an MLS game Thursday. Kickoff is set for 8:08 p.m. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. the Red Bulls’ Gerhard Struber
Site: Red Bull Arena
Home/road records: Atlanta United on road 1-5-1; Red Bulls at home 2-2-4
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 23/22; Red Bulls 26/19
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 23.1/20.7; Red Bulls 27.0/22.7
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals
Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists
Josef Martinez: Three goals, three assists
Luiz Araujo: Four goals, two assists
Red Bulls
Lewis Morgan: Seven goals, one assist
Luquinhas: Five goals, two assists
Patryk Klimila: Four goals, three assists
Omir Fernandez: Two goals, three assists
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Alex Chilowicz
Assistants: Nick Uranga, Tyler Wyrosteck
Fourth Official: Malik Badawi
VAR: Kevin Stott
AVAR: TJ Zablocki
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Santiago Sosa (illness)
Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira, (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Andrew Gutman (quad), Ronald Hernandez (MCL), Thiago Almada (RC suspension) and Tyler Wolff (USMNT-U20s)
For the Red Bulls
Questionable: Jason Pendant (health & safety protocols), Aaron Long (health & safety protocols), Luquinhas (health & safety protocols)
Out: Andres Reyes (foot), Lucas Monzon (hamstring), Wiki Carmona (foot), Daniel Edelman (international duty), Caden Clark (international duty) and Dylan Nealis (yellow card accumulation)
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“It’s not just these two games, we think it’s important to take points from every game. But we know that these games are going to be difficult. Going to Red Bulls will be a difficult game. But we’re going there to try to get points. You know, one, three, we know we want to get points. So we’re working very hard to do that.” -- Araujo
“It’s massive. I mean, we always try to go game by game, right? I think is the right way to go. But yes, especially after the loss against Toronto. And the way it happened, it’s just very important to get something out of this game.” -- Pineda
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo
Right fullback Aiden McFadden
Centerback George Campbell
Centerback Alan Franco
Left fullback Caleb Wiley
Midfielder Franco Ibarra
Midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Right wing Luiz Araujo
Midfielder Emerson Hyndman
Left wing Marcelino Moreno
Striker Josef Martinez
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.
And the Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0
April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1
May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2
May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1
June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0
June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author