Brooks Lennon injury won’t change Atlanta United’s transfer approach

Brooks Lennon’s injury won’t affect Atlanta United’s approach to the transfer market, manager Gonzalo Pineda said Tuesday.
Lennon suffered an MCL injury during pregame warmups last week at Toronto and is expected to out for at least the next six weeks. The team is down to two healthy fullbacks who were on the roster at the start of the season: Mikey Ambrose and Caleb Wiley. In addition to Lennon, out injured are Andrew Gutman (quad) and Ronald Hernandez (MCL).
“That doesn’t change the type of player we want to bring,” Pineda said.
Pineda said that Gutman is recovering better than expected but likely is still 2-3 weeks away from a return. He will travel with the team for this week’s games at the Red Bulls on Thursday and at NYCFC on Sunday.
Aiden McFadden played in place of Lennon at Toronto and performed well. He started the season with Atlanta United 2. Pineda said that Machop Chol is McFadden’s backup at right fullback.
“Hopefully he can be on the field until we have we have our older players back,” Pineda said of McFadden.
Santiago Sosa returned to team training for the first time in at least two weeks Tuesday, but Pineda said it’s unlikely he will factor into the plans for the Red Bulls. Sosa was suffering from what the described as an illness that wasn’t COVID-19.
Thiago Almada’s three-game red-card suspension will end after Thursday’s game. Pineda said they have been giving Almada extra training so that he is ready to resume playing with the team at NYCFC.
