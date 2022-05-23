ajc logo
Atlanta United’s Andrew Gutman out 8-12 weeks

Inter Miami forward Ariel Lassiter, left, and Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman go down as they battle for the ball, Sunday, April 24, 2022, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman will miss approximately 8-to-12 weeks after sustaining an injury to his left quadriceps tendon, the team announced Monday.

According to Atlanta United, Gutman was injured during the 2-2 draw against Nashville SC on Saturday. Gutman sat down on the turf just before halftime on the match. manager Gonzalo Pineda said he thought Gutman suffered a quad or hip injury at the time. He was kicked earlier in the game. Gutman was replaced by Ronald Hernandez for the second half.

Gutman suffered a shoulder injury when the team played at Nashville in the U.S. Open Cup last week.

Gutman has appeared in all 12 matches for Atlanta United, all starts, and played 998 minutes. He does not have a goal or an assist but has15 shots, six on target.

Atlanta United (4-4-4, 16 points) hosts Columbus Crew at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

