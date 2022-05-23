Atlanta United’s Andrew Gutman out 8-12 weeks

According to Atlanta United, Gutman was injured during the 2-2 draw against Nashville SC on Saturday. Gutman sat down on the turf just before halftime on the match. manager Gonzalo Pineda said he thought Gutman suffered a quad or hip injury at the time. He was kicked earlier in the game. Gutman was replaced by Ronald Hernandez for the second half.

Gutman suffered a shoulder injury when the team played at Nashville in the U.S. Open Cup last week.