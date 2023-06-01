Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson selected for U.S. Nations League team

Atlanta United centerback Miles Robinson was selected for the U.S. team that is scheduled to compete in the Nations League semifinal against Mexico on June 15 in Las Vegas.

The championship match is scheduled for June 18. The other semifinal features Panama versus Canada.

Players will begin to report to training camp in Los Angeles on June 4. Atlanta United (6-4-6) is scheduled to play at LAFC on June 7.

Robinson, 26 years old, has made 21 appearances for the U.S. His next start will be his 100th for Atlanta United in regular-season matches. He has made 111 appearances. His contract with the club expires at the end of the MLS season.

Also making the squad were Sean Johnson, a native of Lilburn who plays for Toronto, and Walker Zimmerman, a native of Lawrenceville who plays for Nashville.

The U.S. roster (club/country; appearances/goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Josh Cohen (Maccabi Haifa/ISR; 0/0), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 12/0) and Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG; 26/0).

DEFENDERS (7): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 24/2), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 8/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 34/2), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 21/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 4/0), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City/ENG; 1/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 39/3).

MIDFIELDERS (6): Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 6/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 14/0), Weston McKennie (Leeds United/ENG; 43/11), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 25/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 18/4), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez/MEX; 2/0).

FORWARDS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 30/7), Folarin Balogun (Stade Reims/FRA; 0/0), Taylor Booth (Utrecht/NED; 2/0), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen/NED; 14/6), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 58/23), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 29/4), Alex Zendejas (Club América/MEX; 3/1).

