Atlanta United’s Luiz Araujo remains committed until he joins Flamengo

“Of course, he appreciates Atlanta, he really likes Atlanta,” Pineda said. “But now, he will be departing, and I’m happy for his future and going to a massive, massive club in Brazil. It’s very good for his career.”

Until Atlanta United purchases another player to possibly play right wing, Pineda said he has several options. The summer transfer window is scheduled to open July 5 and close Aug. 2.

“To lose a player like that, it’s complicated because he’s, he’s a very fast player,” midfielder Santiago Sosa said. “He’s very good one-by-one. So it’ll be an important loss. But on the other hand, we have other players who are capable of playing in that role in that position.”

Pineda said he has not been presented with any possible incoming transfers by Bocanegra, but he knows that the front office is looking at possibilities.

“We have constant communication, whether it’s Carlos, (data analyst) Arjun (Balaraman), the scouts, we have a very, very collaborative path to approach those situations,” Pineda said. “And I’m sure they will present something to me.”

Pineda said he’s been focusing on this stretch of three games in eight days when asked if he’s thought about if he would prefer a like-for-like positional replacement or to strengthen another position with a new signing.

If the team were to buy a winger, Pineda said the person should be someone who is goal-dangerous, fast, a good dribbler and understands tactics and positioning both when attacking or playing defense.

Atlanta United has two wingers, Marcelino Moreno and Edwin Mosquera, on loan with clubs in South America. Both loans are for the season, according to descriptions used by Atlanta United when the loans were announced.

