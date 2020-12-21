New Atlanta United manager Gabriel Heinze feels ‘able to a good job here’

Bocanegra said that Heinze, whose managerial career includes stops at three clubs in Argentina, emerged as Atlanta United’s top target because he has consistently gotten his clubs to “play high press. Play through lines. Being on front foot. High energy.”

If it sounds familiar it’s by design. It’s how the club played under Martino in its first two years, which culminated with the MLS Cup in 2018. It’s what the club wants in 2021.

The hiring process lasted several months, (de Boer and the club parted ways in July) partly because of the effects COVID-19 is having on travel and partly because Heinze and the club wanted to thoroughly get to know each other.

Bocanegra said Heinze prepared by doing a deep analysis of the club’s roster, which he didn’t want to share any details of on Monday other than to say he saw a young team with great will. The analysis he shared during his interviews with Bocanegra and club president Darren Eales included drilling down to some of the academy prospects. Heinze said some may be given a chance to train with the first team.

Video chat conversations can only reveal so much.

Bocanegra and Eales obtained special permission from Argentina’s government to travel to Buenos Aires to speak to Heinze. They first met in the same hotel that the two first met Miguel Almiron, who remains one of the club’s most beloved players even though he was sold to Newcastle following the 2018 season.

Heinze said he appreciated the respect shown to him by Bocanegra and Eales during the process. An agreement was reached on a two-year contract and the club announced the hire on Dec. 18.

Heinze’s coaching staff is finalized, but, Bocanegra said, its members will be announced at a later date. The team hopes Heinze can be in Atlanta before Jan. 25, 2021, when the team opens training camp. His visa and other documents are being processed.

As for what supporters may see when the team does start training, Heinze said he doesn’t like the word tactics. He prefers to talk about positioning and the players’ confidence and comfort on the field. He also didn’t want to say that he has been influenced by Martino, who was his manager at Newell’s Old Boys, or Marcelo Biesla, who has influenced many Argentinian coaches. Instead, Heinze said he’s gathered ideas from many coaches during his career, which also included years at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma.

There will be some personnel changes within the roster, as is to be expected when a team fails to make the playoffs for the first time. Heinze said there are offers out for certain players. The club has been tied to a right fullback and striker.

“There are a lot of things on the table,” Bocanegra said. “We want to give the coach the best chance to be successful here.”

