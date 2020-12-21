Atlanta United looking to strengthen roster

The transfer window will open in January. Atlanta United is scheduled to open training camp Jan. 25, 2021.

Those may not be the only roster changes in the work.

Speaking during his introductory press conference on Monday, Heinze said there are several younger, or less-heralded players, that he likes that will be given chances to compete for the first team.

Bocanegra lauded Heinze’s willingness to give chances to younger players during his short coaching career as part of the reason why the club hired him. Atlanta United’s roster included several younger players, including 17-year-old forward Tyler Wolff, 18-year-old fullback George Bello, 19-year-old striker Jackson Conway, 19-year-old centerback George Campbell and 19-year-old forward Erik Lopez.

Heinze has analyzed Atlanta United’s current players. He didn’t want to go into details of that analysis on Monday because he said he didn’t feel it was appropriate. He did say he saw a young team that full of will.

