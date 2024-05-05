Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda asks for patience

Fullback Brooks Lennon said he hasn’t seen anyone start to panic.

“Pointing fingers, that’s not what we do at this club,” Lennon said. “And we’re all going to be in this together, through the good and the bad moments. We’ll get out of this together.”

Tristan Muyumba said they just need to stay positive.

“I’m not worried about this team because we got a lot of quality in this team,” Muyumba said. “We’ve got an amazing coaching staff, amazing talent, young guys in this locker room so I believe in everyone in this locker room so I’m not really worried about this, this few games past but we have to work and stay positive.”

The team (3-4-3) has just one point from its past three home matches and has lost back-to-back matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first time since the 2021 season.

The last time an Atlanta United manager got off to this slow of a start, Gabriel Heinze was fired after winning just 13 points from the first 13 matches. That termination may have been more than just about poor results, though.

Pineda doesn’t seem to be in any danger.

Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said two weeks ago, before the team drew 0-0 at Chicago, that he sees a team that is doing mostly the right things. If they weren’t creating chances, or were getting blown out, Bocanegra said he would be worried.

Atlanta United’s averages from the past five matches, compared to opponents:

Goals: 1.0-1.4

Expected goals: 1.9-1.5

Shots: 18.2-15.4

Shots on goal: 5.0-2.8

The next matches won’t be easy. Atlanta United will host Charlotte Independence from USL League One on Tuesday in the U.S. Open Cup. Atlanta United was beaten in its opening match of the tournament last year. Atlanta United will host D.C. United (3-3-5) on May 11 and then will play at Nashville (2-3-5) on May 18. Atlanta United has two points from four road matches.

“We haven’t gotten the results and again, I think some patience in the process and I hope and I believe that the team will come back ,” Pineda said.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 vs. Charlotte Independence in U.S. Open Cup, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

