Atlanta United’s Giorgos Giakoumakis happy to be named MLS All-Star

Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis was in his driveway, about to get into his car to drive from his old home to his new home, when he saw on his phone that he had been selected to play in the MLS All-Star game.

Giakoumakis began yelling the news to his wife, who was in the soon-to-be-vacant home.

“It’s something that I really had in mind since I signed for the club,” he said. “I really enjoyed this moment yesterday, and I don’t know I felt. I felt different. I felt real excitement.”

The All-Star team, which also will include Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada, will play Arsenal at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on July 19.

Giakoumakis, who has scored 10 goals, was selected by MLS All-Star coach Wayne Rooney. Almada, who has seven goals and a league-leading nine assists, was voted in by the fans.

“Very proud of them, I think it’s very well deserved,” Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said.

Almada has one goal and one assist in his past five matches. Pineda acknowledged that Almada hasn’t been as productive as at the beginning of the season. Pineda said they are working on helping Almada feel more comfortable. Many of Atlanta United’s opponents have focused on clogging the middle of the field in an attempt to limit Almada’s ability to get the ball and positively affect the game.

Part of that is to give Almada more players running toward the opponent’s goal to give him more options.

“This motivates us to continue working with everyone because we have good players, and we just need to put them there to play a better standard,” Pineda said.

