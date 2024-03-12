Atlanta United’s focus on defense paying off

On offense, the team has the eighth-highest expected goals scored (3.7) and is tied for third in goals (4).

“I think a big emphasis for us this whole year is going to be the better we can defend, the more compact we can be ... the better off we’re going to be because as you saw, our attacking players are quite dangerous, and they don’t need many chances to bury a team,” midfielder Dax McCarty said.

Indeed.

After Atlanta United held off New England for the match’s first 20 minutes, it created and exploited gaps in New England’s lines to create two penalty kicks and two more goals. Giorgos Giakoumakis scored three to be named the MLS Player of the Week. He also was called up by Greece on Tuesday in its Euro qualifying match against Kazakhstan on March 21.

In its last 135 minutes played, Atlanta United limited Columbus and New England to one goal and 17 shots, including 10 from inside the 18-yard box.

McCarthy said as part of the focus on staying more compact, the team has worked on improving its communication so that all 11 players are filling gaps while working in concert to try to make the opponent play down either side of the field.

“We’ve got so many different cultures, so many different languages, guys from all over the world,” he said. “And so it’s going to take a full concerted effort of every guy on the field to make sure that they’re communicating at all times. I think that was something that was an issue last year was there’s just not enough communication amongst the backline, amongst the midfield.”

The work hasn’t been perfect.

The team failed to maintain concentration on the two goals it has allowed. The first, scored by Columbus, started with a long pass from one side of the pitch to the other. New England’s started with a set-piece.

McCarty, in his 19th year in MLS, said it’s almost impossible for every player to maintain their focus for 90 minutes. He said it’s especially difficult when facing opponents like the Crew and the Revolution, who have exceptional attacking talent and will take advantage of mistakes.

“I think the frustrating thing is that we can absolutely be more tuned in, we can be more sharp, we can be a little bit more aware of what’s going on so a player like that doesn’t get in a position to score a great goal, right?” McCarty said. “So I think it’s a good lesson for us.”

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., Fox

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., Fox

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.