Atlanta United’s Brooks Lennon more concerned about games than new contract

Lennon arrived at Atlanta United in a $300,000 trade with Real Salt Lake after the 2019 season. He agreed to a new contract and then another that ends after this season. There is an option for 2026.

“I think it fits me perfectly,” he said upon joining Atlanta United. “The way the club plays. The style of play. The type of players they have. I think I will be very successful here.”

For many, many reasons, it hasn’t happened. The club has won only two playoff series since. Both came last season. Lennon has been a stalwart, making 174 appearances, with eight goals and 39 assists. He needs one more assist to set the franchise record.

That record watch has been ongoing because Atlanta United can’t score. It has gained only nine points from 10 matches and has a goal-difference of minus-8. Rock bottom may have been Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Orlando, in which the team didn’t put a shot on goal.

Lennon said the team had a long meeting after that match and another before Tuesday’s session. Manager Ronny Deila spoke to the players about the reasons they train every day, why they prepare for matches.

“Because we love this game,” Lennon said. “We all grew up playing it as kids. And you know, we need to get back to having smiles on our faces. It’s never good when you come in every day and you know there’s a negative environment or a negative vibe. We’re just trying to create a positive culture and a positive environment. And we’re hoping that can help lift some of our spirits and lead to three points, which ultimately is our main focus.”

Injury updates. Centerback Derrick Williams trained with the team Tuesday. Centerback Stian Gregersen (quadriceps) and midfielder Tristan Muyumba (adductor) did not.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0

April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple