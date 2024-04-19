Atlanta United’s attention is on holding a lead as it prepares to face Cincinnati

Pineda said the team created enough chances to put away Philadelphia, but it didn’t take advantage. He said not doing so isn’t a result of his player’s inexperience or lack of chemistry playing together. It just didn’t happen, which is what made giving up two quirky goals to Philadelphia that much more frustrating.

“I think when you look at the overall game, our football was good,” captain Brad Guzan said. “In other areas, in terms of second balls, in terms of attentiveness, and whether it’s the middle third, the defensive third, even the the final third, those areas can be better.”

Even if Giorgos Giakoumakis returns, scoring two goals against Cincinnati will be tough. Featuring former Atlanta United player Miles Robinson, Cincinnati is tied with Atlanta United and the Red Bulls for the fewest goals allowed (7) this season.

Cincinnati is struggling to score, posting only eight goals in eight matches. But it features attacking midfielder Luciano Acosta, who has torched Atlanta United with eight goals and five assists in 15 matches.

Acosta is tough to defend because sometimes he looks for space where he can eventually receive the ball, rather than immediately going to the ball. It makes him hard to track. When he does receive the ball, he often sees plays developing that others don’t, and he has the technical ability to play the pass, complete the dribble or make the shot.

“He’s (Acosta) tough to defend against because he’s a really good player, a smart player. He can change direction fast and is a really good player, like a few players in this league,” Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba said. “So I think if we want to try to block him, we are going to need everyone, not just one player.”

