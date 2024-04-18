Miles Robinson excited to return to Atlanta, will face Atlanta United on Saturday

In addition to being a part of an Atlanta United team that won those trophies, Robinson developed into one of the best centerbacks in MLS, and a mainstay for the U.S. national team.

After he was drafted, Robinson was sent on loan to Charleston and then played for Atlanta United 2 as he continued to reach his potential. He made his first start with Atlanta United in 2018 in a 5-0 win against LAFC. But It was under manager Frank de Boer that Robinson became a regular starter in 2019.

Looking back on his journey from Syracuse, to being the second pick in the draft, to today, Robinson said he wouldn’t change anything.

“I think I would probably say keep doing what you’re doing,” he said. “Put your head down and keep working. Don’t lose faith, don’t lose confidence. I think early on in my landing career, I was just kind of chipping away slowly and trying to get better. And I think if I kind of just did the same thing, honestly, I’d kind of be in this position. I don’t really have any regrets, really. So just continue to do what you’re doing. Stay humble and stay focused.”

Robinson said he is enjoying Cincinnati, which is tied with Atlanta United and a few other teams for the fewest goals allowed (7) in MLS this season. Robinson said he will use his knowledge from playing with several Atlanta United players and knowing their tendencies and movements to help his Cincinnati teammates.

Brad Guzan is the only player still with Atlanta United who was on the team in 2017. In addition to Robinson, Cincinnati goalkeeper Alec Kann also was on that team.

“You catch up after the game, you say hello, ask how their families are. You still keep in touch with them, as it’s obviously not the same as seen them daily in the locker room, but you wish them well,” he said. “Obviously, for those 90 minutes, I don’t wish them well. Of course, I don’t want anything bad to happen to them. But obviously I want us to win and take those three points and move on, but yeah, it’s always nice to to see former teammates and have those relationships.”

