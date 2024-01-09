Atlanta United signs free agent Dax McCarty

“Dax has been one of the most consistent midfielders throughout his distinguished career in MLS,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the club. “Dax is a competitor and will bring a good mentality and leadership to our team. He has continued to prove over the last couple of seasons that he plays at a high level consistently and we are excited to welcome him and his family to Atlanta.”

McCarty’s addition is expected to be followed with the signing of Norwegian centerback Stian Gregersen. The team already has signed goalkeeper Josh Cohen as it looks to rebuild a defense that was among the worst in MLS last season.

The club also is expected to soon announce the loan of midfielder Franco Ibarra to Rosario Central and Santiago Sosa to Racing Club.

Atlanta United roster (as of Tuesday)

Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan and Quentin Westberg.

Defenders (8): Luis Abram, Noah Cobb, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Aiden McFadden, Efraín Morales, Caleb Wiley and Derrick Williams.

Midfielders (11): Thiago Almada, Derrick Etienne Jr., Nick Firmino, Ajani Fortune, Franco Ibarra*, Saba Lobjanidze, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Sosa*, Adyn Torres, Tyler Wolff

Forwards (5): Luke Brennan, Erik Centeno, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Xande Silva, Jamal Thiaré

* Going on loan

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 at Columbus, 2 p.m.

March 9 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.