Atlanta United signs goalkeeper Raul Gudino

Atlanta United announced it has signed free agent goalkeeper Raul Gudino, formerly of Chivas in LIGA MX. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Atlanta United on Monday announced it has signed free agent goalkeeper Raul Gudino, formerly of Chivas in LIGA MX.

Gudino made 72 appearances for Chivas as part of 164 appearances as a professional. He also has five appearances for the Mexican national team. He will be on Atlanta United’s Senior roster. Atlanta United declined to say if Gudino is slotting in as a season-ending injury replacement for Brad Guzan.

Atlanta United is missing two goalkeepers, Guzan and Dylan Castanheira, because of Achilles tendon ruptures. Rocco Rios Novo started Tuesday’s 3-2 win against Pachuca and Sunday’s 2-0 win against Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bobby Shuttleworth started the previous six games and has allowed 11 goals in seven appearances this season with a save percentage of 47.6. His goals against average is 1.78. Guzan’s was 1.32 in seven starts with a save percentage of 60.9. Gudino’s career save percentage is 68.7.

Gudino, 26 years old, is 6 feet, 4 inches, which could be an asset for the team when defending set pieces. It has allowed nine goals on set pieces this season.

Gudino is the third player of Mexican descent to sign with the team. The first was Jurgen Damm, whose contract was bought out before this season, and Ronaldo Cisneros, who is currently on loan from Chivas.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

