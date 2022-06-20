Atlanta United signs goalkeeper Raul Gudino

Gudino made 72 appearances for Chivas as part of 164 appearances as a professional. He also has five appearances for the Mexican national team. He will be on Atlanta United’s Senior roster. Atlanta United declined to say if Gudino is slotting in as a season-ending injury replacement for Brad Guzan.

Atlanta United is missing two goalkeepers, Guzan and Dylan Castanheira, because of Achilles tendon ruptures. Rocco Rios Novo started Tuesday’s 3-2 win against Pachuca and Sunday’s 2-0 win against Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bobby Shuttleworth started the previous six games and has allowed 11 goals in seven appearances this season with a save percentage of 47.6. His goals against average is 1.78. Guzan’s was 1.32 in seven starts with a save percentage of 60.9. Gudino’s career save percentage is 68.7.