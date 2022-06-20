Atlanta United signs goalkeeper Raul Gudino

Atlanta United on Monday announced it has signed free agent goalkeeper Raul Gudino, formerly of Chivas in LIGA MX.
Gudino made 72 appearances for Chivas as part of 164 appearances as a professional. He also has five appearances for the Mexican national team. He will be on Atlanta United’s Senior roster. Atlanta United declined to say if Gudino is slotting in as a season-ending injury replacement for Brad Guzan.
Atlanta United is missing two goalkeepers, Guzan and Dylan Castanheira, because of Achilles tendon ruptures. Rocco Rios Novo started Tuesday’s 3-2 win against Pachuca and Sunday’s 2-0 win against Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bobby Shuttleworth started the previous six games and has allowed 11 goals in seven appearances this season with a save percentage of 47.6. His goals against average is 1.78. Guzan’s was 1.32 in seven starts with a save percentage of 60.9. Gudino’s career save percentage is 68.7.
Gudino, 26 years old, is 6 feet, 4 inches, which could be an asset for the team when defending set pieces. It has allowed nine goals on set pieces this season.
Gudino is the third player of Mexican descent to sign with the team. The first was Jurgen Damm, whose contract was bought out before this season, and Ronaldo Cisneros, who is currently on loan from Chivas.
