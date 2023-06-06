Atlanta United needs better defense because schedule getting tougher

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda is convinced that the team’s habit of leaking goals – 28, second most in MLS – simply is a matter of improving concentration.

The next test in a season-long exam will come Wednesday at LAFC, which has scored 23 goals in 12 matches.

“I feel it’s more key moments where we are not alert enough or we don’t pay attention to little details,” he said.

Pineda said he has examined all of the goals allowed by the club and sorted them into categories. He said the club has given up only one goal in transition. It came against Nashville. He said the majority of goals come from restarts, and some near midfield, which he described as very poor. New England’s third and tying goal in Wednesday’s 3-3 draw started with a free kick near midfield.

“That’s something that we work on every day to try and get better,” goalkeeper and captain Brad Guzan said. “And, obviously, we need to improve on that area of the field.”

Pineda said the training sessions last weekend, during which they worked on blocking crosses and defending restarts, were very spirited. He said he was very pleased with the results.

Atlanta United needs to fix its habit of giving away goals because its schedule is getting tougher. The team is in sixth place in the East, with 24 points from 16 matches. Its remaining opponents have earned an average of 25.2 points. That total is enough to be in the top five in the East or top four in the West. That average is the highest among the clubs that are within three points of Atlanta United in the race to earn one of the nine playoff spots. Atlanta United’s goal is to finish in the top four so that it can host a playoff game. It trails fourth-place New England by three points.

“Every game in this league is difficult, whether you’re playing a team at the top or the bottom,” Guzan said. “So, we are focused on LAFC. And yeah, we’re focused on those points. And then we’ll take the games as they come after that.”

