Atlanta United

Atlanta United may get two key players back this week

Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis (7) gets assistance from the team's doctors after a play during the first half against the Chicago Fire at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

By
0 minutes ago

Atlanta United may be getting two key players back this week.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda said Sunday that striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who has missed the past two matches because of a bone bruise in his right knee, and centerback Stian Gregersen, who underwent knee surgery around March 25 and has missed the past four matches, may return to training this week.

Their availability for Saturday’s match against Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will depend upon how much they are able to do this week.

Winger Xande Silva (adductor) and centerback Derrick Williams (calf) also missed Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Philadelphia. Williams is expected to miss at least two more weeks. No timetable has been provided for Silva, though his injury was described by Pineda as being minor.

Atlanta United hasn’t suffered too much without Giakoumakis, who leads the team with five goals, and Gregersen.

Daniel Rios scored Atlanta United’s first goal against Philadelphia. It was the fourth scored by the players signed to support Giakoumakis. Jamal Thiare, who is also expected to miss at least two more weeks because of a hamstring injury, also missed the Philadelphia match. He has three goals this season.

Rios was acquired on loan from Chivas. He missed the previous two matches because of an injury.

“I am really happy for his (Rios) dedication and commitment, but again, it wasn’t easy because he hasn’t trained a lot with the team, and the opposition has very good centerbacks, so to get past them, you’ll really have to be good, and today, he was really good,” Pineda said.

Rios said the goal was the first of what will be many.

“The team has welcomed me very well,” he said. “There’s a good group, good locker room. (I’m) trying to adapt as quickly as I can.”

Noah Cobb has started the past three matches in place of Gregersen and played well. Luis Abram got his first start this season in place of Williams.

“I felt very good on the field, I’ve also been training well for when I get the opportunity to be on the field that I can be on 100%,” Abram said. “So yes, I felt good.”

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

