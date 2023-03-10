Atlanta United looking for better defense and road play

Both goals conceded came down the right side. The second happened because of a combination of errors involving spacing between Andrew Gutman and JuanJo Purata and a lack of communication between Brooks Lennon and Franco Ibarra.

Toronto’s goal happened when Atlanta United’s press was broken, and Michael Bradley was given time and space to find Federico Bernandeschi in space on the wing.

“We’ve made many, many strides in many different things, how high we are this time, how compact we are in the low block, in the middle block, how difficult is to pass the backline in certain moments, but it’s still defending the ball,” Pineda said. “That’s where, you know, we need to do a little bit better.”

Gutman said the team worked on a drill Thursday to try to help them from overextending their legs. On San Jose’s first goal, the cross went through Gutman’s legs, actually glancing off his shin before being headed in by Jeremy Ebobissie. Bernardeschi’s shot also went through Gutman’s legs.

“I think this year, especially, we just need to be better,” Gutman said. “You know, not conceding the amount of goals we did as last year, and it feels really nice to get a shutout. So we definitely want to go into Charlotte, try to get a shutout and get on a roll from there.”

Pineda said championship teams have good defenses. He believes Atlanta United, with those improvements in communication and spacing, can become a better defense.

If the defense can pitch a shutout, it would go a long way toward a good start for the team on the road. Atlanta United took only 11 of a possible 51 points away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium last season. That was among the reasons the team failed to make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

One of last year’s losses came at Charlotte, which scored the only and winning goal on an “Olympico” directly from a corner kick. That’s one of the rarest goals in soccer.

Because the team dropped two points at home against Toronto, getting a positive result against Charlotte has more importance.

“It’s confidence,” fullback Brooks Lennon said. “I think we need to start mentally preparing for these away games, knowing that we don’t need to sit back and wait for the opponent to come to us. We can take the game to them, especially on the road and put them under a little bit of pressure, which I thought we were hesitant to do last year.”

