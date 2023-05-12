Atlanta United has chance to regain momentum

Guzan resumed training Thursday, 4.5 weeks ahead of schedule after suffering a torn MCL. Giakoumakis, who is tied for the team lead with five goals, rejoined earlier this week and likely will be in the reserves Saturday. Ibarra is a strong candidate to be in the starting 11.

“Having guys like that with strong presence both in the locker room and on the field are important pieces to have for the team,” midfielder Amar Sejdic said.

In its past three games, which started with the loss to Memphis in the U.S. Open Cup, the team has put only nine shots on goal, but is averaging 12 chances created. Opponents have put 17 shots on goal and are averaging slightly more than 12.3 chances created.

“I think we’re going through a little bit of a bad moment,” midfielder Thiago Almada said. “But we had a good start. We’ve won our first four or five games, and we know that just because we won those four or five games, it doesn’t mean we’re the best. And now because we’ve lost a few games in a row, it doesn’t mean we’re the worst. So we’ve got a really important game on Saturday and try and get back to that.”

Pineda said he and his staff have been working on making sure the players maintain their confidence despite the recent string of poor results. It’s easier to build momentum when players are confident, he said. To that end, he said the players are being graded in the competitive aspects of training so that they feel successful.

“It’s so fragile, being in good shape with momentum, that you have to take care of that momentum once you get it,” he said. “So we need to be on top of every little detail, discipline, behaviors, culture, team behaviors, all that has to be taught because we need to maintain that.”

