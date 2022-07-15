Atlanta United believes it can sustain on-field success

“Well, just the message has to be clear; I think the message is very clear,” Pineda said. “We know how we can get results. And I think the team just needs to continue with that. And that type of mentality has to stick with a team for the rest of the season. Regardless of how good football we play, or how good results we get, we have to fight and compete the same way we did.”

Though the Five Stripes were set up on defense against Real Salt Lake with three centerbacks, instead of Pineda’s preferred two, they still played some of their best soccer this season. The team’s first goal came against a opponent whose defensive lines were set, which is something Atlanta United has had problems breaking through this season, and then a moment of opportunity when a turnover was created in Real Salt Lake’s defensive third. Both were scored by Ronaldo Cisneros, with help from Thiago Almada on the first and Matheus Rossetto on the second.

On defense, what will be needed against Orlando will be the same things the team did well against Real Salt Lake. The players worked as a unit in the back line of five fronted by a group of four. Pineda said he was very pleased with the intelligence shown by the players.

“Let’s work with full concentration, also understanding the moments of the game,” Pineda said. “So I think there were many, many positives, not just yeah, the hard work. That ethos, yes, that was fantastic. But it was also intelligence for my players. And I’m very pleased with that.”

Real Salt Lake’s lone goal came during a lapse of concentration by Atlanta United, so there is still room to improve. In a good sign for the team’s mentality, it didn’t lose confidence or concentration after that goal. It ended the half by denying RSL another good opportunity. The team hasn’t consistently reacted well during games when something goes against it.

It also reacted well in the final minutes when RSL pumped in cross after cross and corner after corner. Defending set pieces has been an issue for the team this season. It has allowed nine goals from those situations. Pineda and the players said successfully defending those often comes down to desire.

“We always say it is life or death in that area, and it is very important to make sure that we are switched on, especially toward the end of the match when people are tired,” fullback Caleb Wiley said Wednesday. “But we just have to stay with it and finish out the match, which is what we did.”

