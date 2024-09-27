Hawks sign three players to training camp deals

He tied a Skyhawks franchise record in 3s by a player in his debut with the team on Feb. 12 where he made all but one of his six 3-point attempts.

Explore Read more about the Hawks here

Nicholas, a native of Pearland, Texas, went undrafted in 2023. He signed with the South Bay Lakers, the G League affiliate of the Lakers, where he averaged 8.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 19 minutes.

He also played internationally with the Zonkeys de Tijuana (Mexico) during the 2023-24 season. In 19 games (three starts) he averaged 10 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Plowden was on a two-way contract with the Warriors but they waived him on Sept. 24. He averaged 14.6 points on 39.6% shooting from 3-point range in eight combined Summer League games.

A Philadelphia native, Plowden went undrafted in 2022 and signed with the Birmingham Squadron, the G League affiliate of the Pelicans. He signed with the Osceola Magic, Orlando’s affiliate, last season where he averaged 14 points, 3.9 rebounds, one assist and 1.1 steals on 41.2% shooting from 3.