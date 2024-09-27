Hawks sign three players to training camp deals

The Hawks have signed three players to training camp deals.
After releasing Joey Hauser on Monday, the Hawks had spots that they could fill out. On Thursday, they announced they signed guard/forward Jordan Bowden and forward Joirdon Nicholas. They also signed Daeqwon Plowden to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Bowden has four years of G League experience and suited up for the College Park Skyhawks for 16 games, including 11 starts, during the 2023-24 season. He averaged 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals. The Knoxville, Tenn., native shot 49.5% overall and knocked down 48.2% of his shots from 3.
He tied a Skyhawks franchise record in 3s by a player in his debut with the team on Feb. 12 where he made all but one of his six 3-point attempts.
Nicholas, a native of Pearland, Texas, went undrafted in 2023. He signed with the South Bay Lakers, the G League affiliate of the Lakers, where he averaged 8.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 19 minutes.
He also played internationally with the Zonkeys de Tijuana (Mexico) during the 2023-24 season. In 19 games (three starts) he averaged 10 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
Plowden was on a two-way contract with the Warriors but they waived him on Sept. 24. He averaged 14.6 points on 39.6% shooting from 3-point range in eight combined Summer League games.
A Philadelphia native, Plowden went undrafted in 2022 and signed with the Birmingham Squadron, the G League affiliate of the Pelicans. He signed with the Osceola Magic, Orlando’s affiliate, last season where he averaged 14 points, 3.9 rebounds, one assist and 1.1 steals on 41.2% shooting from 3.
