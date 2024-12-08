Hawks could sit key veterans against Nikola Jokic and Nuggets Sunday

The Hawks may not play some of their key rotational veterans in Sunday evening’s game against the Nuggets at State Farm Arena.

On Saturday night, they listed Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) as probable and Jalen Johnson (right shoulder soreness) as questionable. They added Bogdan Bogdanovic (left quad contusion) and De’Andre Hunter (right knee injury management) and listed them as questionable roughly five hours ahead of tip-off.

The Hawks face the Nuggets fresh off their overtime win over the Lakers on Friday, where Young played 42 minutes, Johnson logged 35, while Hunter and Bogdanovic gave the Hawks 34 and 29 minutes off the bench, respectively.