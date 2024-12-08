Breaking: Georgia football moves to No. 2 in CFP ranking, will rest up for Sugar Bowl
Hawks could sit key veterans against Nikola Jokic and Nuggets Sunday

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) congratulates forward De'Andre Hunter, left, after scoring and drawing a foul during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Cleveland Cavilers on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Atlanta, at State Farm Arena. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)

16 minutes ago

The Hawks may not play some of their key rotational veterans in Sunday evening’s game against the Nuggets at State Farm Arena.

On Saturday night, they listed Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) as probable and Jalen Johnson (right shoulder soreness) as questionable. They added Bogdan Bogdanovic (left quad contusion) and De’Andre Hunter (right knee injury management) and listed them as questionable roughly five hours ahead of tip-off.

The Hawks face the Nuggets fresh off their overtime win over the Lakers on Friday, where Young played 42 minutes, Johnson logged 35, while Hunter and Bogdanovic gave the Hawks 34 and 29 minutes off the bench, respectively.

Young and Johnson have been highly available, with the two just missing one game apiece.

Hunter and Bogdanovic, of course, have just returned to the team’s lineup in the last nine games and been key sparks to the team’s six-game win streak.

Sunday’s meeting against the Nuggets will be the first of two this season.

The Nuggets come to Atlanta coming off a 122-113 loss to the Wizards on Saturday night, where star center Nikola Jokic scored 56 points. The Nuggets faced the Wizards without Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Strain), Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Inflammation) and Dario Šarić (Left Ankle Sprain).

Ahead of the game, the Nuggets listed Gordon as probable, while Murray and Šarić remained questionable to play.

