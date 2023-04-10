Hawks ready to ‘take it to another level’ against Heat in play-in game

“They have an identity, obviously, the best defensive team in the league,” Snyder said after Monday’s practice. “So it presents a lot of challenges for us. But I think everybody is excited to be in the postseason. We know what kind of game it’s gonna be, it’s gonna be a tough game, and you’ve got to be ready to raise our level.”

Added Trae Young: “Obviously, we know they play physical and what they bring to the table every night. I think it’s up to us to go out and match that and take it to another level.”

Among the keys for the Hawks - find a way to get Young into a high-level scoring rhythm. Miami held Young to 15.4 points in the five playoff games last season and 19.8 points in four regular-season games this year.

“I haven’t really played really well when I played them,” said Young. “It was crazy, I had my career-high against them two years ago and then I just feel like it’s been downhill ever since and I haven’t been able to score, find a rhythm.

“So, I think for me it’s just going out there and just not looking back at it but obviously looking back a little bit and learning certain things and certain spots that I’m gonna get my shots at and also get my teammates involved. So, definitely ready (for the game).”

Under Snyder, the Hawks have flourished offensively and have 123.7 points per game since the All-Star break -- No. 1 in the NBA during that stretch. Spreading of the wealth offensively could help Young against the defensive-minded Heat with Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins benefitting from the team’s ‘spacing the floor’ offensive approach under Snyder.

The addition of Saddiq Bey and the continued improvements from sophomore forward Jalen Johnson and rookie AJ Griffin, the Hawks have given a little more versatility on the offensive side of the ball.

The Hawks have also benefited from the team’s uptick in crashing the offensive glass. They top the league in second-chance points thanks to the gang rebounding mentality that has been emphasized.

Third-year center Onyeka Okongwu and veteran center Clint Capela have also provide the Hawks with much more offensive production because of their ability to punish defenses when crashing the offensive glass.

“Everybody has to be ready,” Collins said. “Going back to being held accountable, everybody has to be ready to flash when they double (Young), to hit open shots when they over help and to make plays. Just be ready to make plays because that’s what mine is defense sort of allows guys to do a little bit and that sense is to make plays.

“So, be ready to step up and earn your keep, do your job on this team and try to win and I feel like that’s the biggest part because we can play basketball.”

But offense has not been the Hawks’ Achilles heel. Though there have been solid defensive outings this season, they’ve been inconsistent in slowing down their opponents. So, the Hawks will have to come out of the gate strong against the Heat and match their physicality early.

The Heat averaged the fewest points per game in the league during the regular season (109.5). Against the Hawks, however, Miami scored seven points above that average (116.5) in winning three of the four games.

With Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro continuing to lead the Heat’s offensive production, the team also has other offensive options including Caleb Martin and Max Strus, who can knock shots down at a moment’s notice.

So, the Hawks will have to be ready to not only match the Heat’s physicality - but they’ll also have to make sure they don’t fall into the trap of playing the Heat’s game.

“And it’s not about just saying it (playing physical),” said Young. “We got to go out and and really be a physical team and just go out and do it.”