Game time set for Hawks-Heat play-in game

Credit: AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Hawks will face the Heat in Miami Tuesday in the first Eastern Conference play-in game. The game will tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

Here are the scenarios for the Hawks, who finished the regular season with a 41-41 record and the No. 8 seed among the 10 conference postseason teams:

-A win over Miami would send the Hawks into the first round of the conference playoffs and a first-round matchup against Boston, which defeated the Hawks 120-114 Sunday. The best-of-seven series against the Celtics would begin April 15 with a 3:30 p.m. tipoff in Boston.

-A loss against Miami would not end the season. Instead, it would send Atlanta into the second conference play-in matchup - an elimination game - against the winner of the 9 vs. 10 matchup between the Raptors and Bulls.

-That game would be played Friday in Atlanta with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

-The winner of the Friday game would advance to the first round of the conference playoffs and a first-round matchup against Milwaukee. The best-of-seven series against the Bucks would begin April 16 in Milwaukee.

