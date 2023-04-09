Game time set for Hawks-Heat play-in game

The Hawks will face the Heat in Miami Tuesday in the first Eastern Conference play-in game. The game will tipoff at 7:30 p.m.
Here are the scenarios for the Hawks, who finished the regular season with a 41-41 record and the No. 8 seed among the 10 conference postseason teams:
-A win over Miami would send the Hawks into the first round of the conference playoffs and a first-round matchup against Boston, which defeated the Hawks 120-114 Sunday. The best-of-seven series against the Celtics would begin April 15 with a 3:30 p.m. tipoff in Boston.
-A loss against Miami would not end the season. Instead, it would send Atlanta into the second conference play-in matchup - an elimination game - against the winner of the 9 vs. 10 matchup between the Raptors and Bulls.
-That game would be played Friday in Atlanta with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
-The winner of the Friday game would advance to the first round of the conference playoffs and a first-round matchup against Milwaukee. The best-of-seven series against the Bucks would begin April 16 in Milwaukee.
