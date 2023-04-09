Game time set for Hawks-Heat play-in game

Here are the scenarios for the Hawks, who finished the regular season with a 41-41 record and the No. 8 seed among the 10 conference postseason teams:

-A win over Miami would send the Hawks into the first round of the conference playoffs and a first-round matchup against Boston, which defeated the Hawks 120-114 Sunday. The best-of-seven series against the Celtics would begin April 15 with a 3:30 p.m. tipoff in Boston.