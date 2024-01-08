Hawks’ Garrison Mathews leaves Sunday’s game with ankle injury

ORLANDO -- Hawks wing Garrison Mathews will miss the remainder of Sunday evening’s game against the Magic due to injury.

The team ruled Mathews out with a left ankle sprain after he exited the matchup with 35.4 seconds left in the first quarter.

Mathews contested a jumper from Magic’s Markelle Fultz and landed awakwardly. He grabbed his ankle and stayed on the ground for several seconds as teammates tried to help him to his feet. He finally made it to his feet after Hawks medical staff gave helped him to the team’s locker room.