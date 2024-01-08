Hawks’ Garrison Mathews leaves Sunday’s game with ankle injury

Atlanta Hawks guard Garrison Mathews (25) celebrates a play with guard Trae Young (11) during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena, Monday, December 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Hawks guard Garrison Mathews (25) celebrates a play with guard Trae Young (11) during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena, Monday, December 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks
By
16 minutes ago

ORLANDO -- Hawks wing Garrison Mathews will miss the remainder of Sunday evening’s game against the Magic due to injury.

The team ruled Mathews out with a left ankle sprain after he exited the matchup with 35.4 seconds left in the first quarter.

Mathews contested a jumper from Magic’s Markelle Fultz and landed awakwardly. He grabbed his ankle and stayed on the ground for several seconds as teammates tried to help him to his feet. He finally made it to his feet after Hawks medical staff gave helped him to the team’s locker room.

The wing has carved a role for himself in the team’s nine-man roatation after providing plenty of energy on the defensive end while shooting 45.7% from 3 on 2.1 attempts per game.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top