Hawks announce front-office promotions and hires

Atlanta Hawks
By
1 hour ago
The Hawks announced a number of personnel moves in their basketball operations department.

On Thursday, the team shared that they promoted several members of its front office. Dotun Akinwale Jr. was promoted to vice president of player personnel, Michelle Leftwich to senior vice president of salary-cap administration, Grant Liffmann to vice president of basketball operations, Dan Martinez to senior vice president of team operations, Tori Miller to vice president of player personnel and basketball intelligence, Nick Ressler to principal advisor to the governor and Ryan Silverstein to vice president of cap strategy/player personnel.

The Hawks also hired veteran NBA agent Chris Emens as an executive advisor. They also announced that Blake Johnson, who worked in the community basketball programs group from 2016-21, was named director of player engagement.

