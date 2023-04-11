Hawks promote Skyhawks GM to VP role in front office

MIAMI — The Hawks added a new member to the ranks of their front office. The team promoted Skyhawks general manager Tori Miller to a new role as its Vice President, Player Personnel/Basketball Intelligence.
She becomes one of the highest ranking female executives on the basketball-operations side.
A native of Decatur, Miller will have a role in scouting, as well as oversee intel gathering for the Hawks, according to a person familiar with the situation. She will hit the ground running following final contract signings, with her first major task being the 2023 NBA draft.
She will continue to remain connected to the G League in some capacity. Miller will report to Hawks general manager Landry Fields.
The Skyhawks, the Hawks’ G League affiliate, promoted Miller, 32, to assistant general manager after a two-year stint as their manager of basketball operations in July 2019. The team promoted her to general manager one year later in July 2020 after then-general manager, Derek Fisher, became vice president of player personnel.
Miller, also worked as a basketball operations intern for the Suns from 2014-16. She is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Business in 2013.
Though Miller will maintain a connection to the G League, she will not have a role in hiring the next GM of the Skyhawks. The Hawks could look at internal candidates, as they did with Miller two years ago.
